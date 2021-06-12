 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kingfish look to end three-game slide as they continue homestand
0 Comments
alert top story
Kenosha Kingfish

Kingfish look to end three-game slide as they continue homestand

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha Kingfish entered play Saturday looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

They had the right guy on the mound to do it.

Kenosha was scheduled to host the Battle Creek Bombers at Simmons Field on Saturday night to open up a two-game series and continue a five-game homestand. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

Slated to start for the Kingfish was Brock Weirather, who had not allowed an earned run in two starts entering the game. Over 13 innings, the right-hander from Polk City, Fla. — who played last season at NCAA Division III Grinnell (Iowa) but is now listed at NCAA Division I Richmond (Va.) — had allowed just two unearned runs on five hits with two walks and 12 strikeouts.

Weirather and his teammates were looking to bounce back from Friday's 10-3 loss to the Rockford Rivets at Simmons Field, which concluded a two-game home-and-home sweep for the Rivets, including Thursday's 6-5 victory in Rockford. The two losses dropped the Kingfish to 6-6 entering play Saturday, tied for second place with Battle Creek in the NWL's Great Lakes East Division, 2.5 games behind the 8-3 Traverse City Pit Spitters for first.

In Friday's loss, Justin Janas doubled, scored and drove in a run for Kenosha, Dustin Crenshaw had two hits, a run and an RBI, Kirk Liebert and Casey O'Laughlin each drove in a run and Cam Redding added two hits.

But the Rivets took the lead for good in the top of the third on Dylan Robertson's three-run homer to right and added two runs each in the fifth, sixth and eighth innings. Dominic Hann started and took the loss for the Kingfish, allowing four runs on two hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

After hosting Battle Creek on Saturday and Sunday, the Kingfish are scheduled to host the Kalamazoo Growlers on Monday and Tuesday before having Wednesday off, the first off-day of the season.

Early leaders

Among statistical leaders through the early part of the NWL season, Liebert led the league with a .467 batting average (21-for-45), a .571 on-base percentage, a .711 slugging percentage and a 1.283 OPS, was tied for the league lead with 15 RBI and was tied for fifth with two homers entering Saturday's games. Liebert plays at the University of Kentucky.

Infielder McKay Barney from the University of Washington, meanwhile, ranked eighth with a .404 batting average (19-for-47) entering Saturday's games. Liebert and Barney were one-two in the NWL in hits entering Saturday.

Jacqueline Morris sings the National Anthem before the Kingfish opener.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert