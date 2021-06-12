Kingfish look to end three-game slide as they continue homestand

Kenosha Kingfish catcher Kirk Liebert receives a pitch Friday evening during a Northwoods League game against the Rockford Rivets at Simmons Field. The Rivets won, 10-3. The Kingfish were wearing Milwaukee Bears jerseys as part of Negro Leagues Tribute Night. Liebert, from the University of Kentucky, led the NWL in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS and was tied for the league lead in RBI entering Saturday's games.
Kenosha Kingfish shortstop Josh Leslie, a Central graduate, throws the ball to first base Friday evening during a Northwoods League game against the Rockford Rivets at Simmons Field. The Rivets won, 10-3. The Kingfish were wearing Milwaukee Bears jerseys as part of Negro Leagues Tribute Night.
Kenosha Kingfish shortstop Josh Leslie, a Central graduate, fields the ball Friday evening during a Northwoods League game against the Rockford Rivets at Simmons Field. The Rivets won, 10-3. The Kingfish were wearing Milwaukee Bears jerseys as part of Negro Leagues Tribute Night.
Kenosha Kingfish second baseman Dustin Crenshaw waits for the throw as Blake Mozley of the Rockford Rivets slides into second base Friday evening during a Northwoods League game at Simmons Field. The Rivets won, 10-3. The Kingfish were wearing Milwaukee Bears jerseys as part of Negro Leagues Tribute Night.
Kenosha Kingfish first baseman Cam Redding comes off the base while a Rockford Rivets runner takes his lead Friday evening during a Northwoods League game at Simmons Field. The Rivets won, 10-3. The Kingfish were wearing Milwaukee Bears jerseys as part of Negro Leagues Tribute Night.
Kenosha Kingfish pitcher Dominic Hann delivers a pitch Friday evening during a Northwoods League game against the Rockford Rivets at Simmons Field. The Rivets won, 10-3. The Kingfish were wearing Milwaukee Bears jerseys as part of Negro Leagues Tribute Night.
Kenosha Kingfish catcher Kirk Liebert tags out Dylan Robertson of the Rockford Rivets at home plate Friday evening during a Northwoods League game at Simmons Field. The Rivets won, 10-3. The Kingfish were wearing Milwaukee Bears jerseys as part of Negro Leagues Tribute Night.
Kenosha Kingfish pitcher Dominic Hann reacts to giving up a three-run home run to Brody Harding of the Rockford Rivets in the third inning Friday evening during a Northwoods League game at Simmons Field. The Rivets won, 10-3. The Kingfish were wearing Milwaukee Bears jerseys as part of Negro Leagues Tribute Night.
Kenosha Kingfish center fielder McKay Barney tries to bunt Friday evening during a Northwoods League game against the Rockford Rivets at Simmons Field. The Rivets won, 10-3. The Kingfish were wearing Milwaukee Bears jerseys as part of Negro Leagues Tribute Night.
Kenosha Kingfish pitcher Hayden Fox delivers home Friday evening during a Northwoods League game against the Rockford Rivets at Simmons Field. The Rivets won, 10-3. The Kingfish were wearing Milwaukee Bears jerseys as part of Negro Leagues Tribute Night.
Kenosha Kingfish shortstop Josh Leslie, a Central graduate, tries to turn a double play as Drew Stengren of the Rockford Rivets tries to break it up Friday evening during a Northwoods League game at Simmons Field. The Rivets won, 10-3. The Kingfish were wearing Milwaukee Bears jerseys as part of Negro Leagues Tribute Night.
Kenosha Kingfish third baseman Sam Beers tries to connect with a pitch Friday evening during a Northwoods League game against the Rockford Rivets at Simmons Field. The Rivets won, 10-3. The Kingfish were wearing Milwaukee Bears jerseys as part of Negro Leagues Tribute Night.
Kenosha Kingfish mascot King Elvis glides over Kingfish players in the bullpen as he enters the park via zipline Friday evening prior to a Northwoods League game against the Rockford Rivets at Simmons Field. The Rivets won, 10-3. The Kingfish were wearing Milwaukee Bears jerseys as part of Negro Leagues Tribute Night.
Fans dance to "YMCA" on Friday evening at Simmons Field during a Northwoods League game between the Kenosha Kingfish and Rockford Rivets. The Rivets won, 10-3.
Aaron Lanna and his sons, Parker, 8, and Everett, 5, watch the Kenosha Kingfish on Friday evening during a Northwoods League game against the Rockford Rivets at Simmons Field. The Rivets won, 10-3.
The crowd cheers for T-shirts as Kenosha Kingfish emcee Marz Timms gets the fans excited Friday evening during a Northwoods League game against the Rockford Rivets at Simmons Field. The Rivets won, 10-3. The Kingfish were wearing Milwaukee Bears jerseys as part of Negro Leagues Tribute Night.
KENOSHA NEWS STAFF
The Kenosha Kingfish entered play Saturday looking to snap a three-game losing streak.
They had the right guy on the mound to do it.
Kenosha was scheduled to host the Battle Creek Bombers at Simmons Field on Saturday night to open up a two-game series and continue a five-game homestand. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
Slated to start for the Kingfish was Brock Weirather, who had not allowed an earned run in two starts entering the game. Over 13 innings, the right-hander from Polk City, Fla. — who played last season at NCAA Division III Grinnell (Iowa) but is now listed at NCAA Division I Richmond (Va.) — had allowed just two unearned runs on five hits with two walks and 12 strikeouts.
Weirather and his teammates were looking to bounce back from Friday's 10-3 loss to the Rockford Rivets at Simmons Field, which concluded a two-game home-and-home sweep for the Rivets, including Thursday's 6-5 victory in Rockford. The two losses dropped the Kingfish to 6-6 entering play Saturday, tied for second place with Battle Creek in the NWL's Great Lakes East Division, 2.5 games behind the 8-3 Traverse City Pit Spitters for first.
In Friday's loss, Justin Janas doubled, scored and drove in a run for Kenosha, Dustin Crenshaw had two hits, a run and an RBI, Kirk Liebert and Casey O'Laughlin each drove in a run and Cam Redding added two hits.