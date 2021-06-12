Kingfish look to end three-game slide as they continue homestand

The Kenosha Kingfish entered play Saturday looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

They had the right guy on the mound to do it.

Kenosha was scheduled to host the Battle Creek Bombers at Simmons Field on Saturday night to open up a two-game series and continue a five-game homestand. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

Slated to start for the Kingfish was Brock Weirather, who had not allowed an earned run in two starts entering the game. Over 13 innings, the right-hander from Polk City, Fla. — who played last season at NCAA Division III Grinnell (Iowa) but is now listed at NCAA Division I Richmond (Va.) — had allowed just two unearned runs on five hits with two walks and 12 strikeouts.

Weirather and his teammates were looking to bounce back from Friday's 10-3 loss to the Rockford Rivets at Simmons Field, which concluded a two-game home-and-home sweep for the Rivets, including Thursday's 6-5 victory in Rockford. The two losses dropped the Kingfish to 6-6 entering play Saturday, tied for second place with Battle Creek in the NWL's Great Lakes East Division, 2.5 games behind the 8-3 Traverse City Pit Spitters for first.