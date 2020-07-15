You are the owner of this article.
Kingfish opener rained out
Kenosha Series

Kingfish opener rained out

KINGFISH OPENER

Kenosha Kingfish players roll up the tarp to the outfield before the season opener Wednesday night at Simmons Field. The game between the Kingfish and the K-Town Bobbers was halted before the bottom of the second inning by rain and will be resumed as part of a doubleheader on Thursday.

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

The Northwoods League season opener between the Kenosha Kingfish and the K-Town Bobbers on Wednesday night at Simmons Field was halted by rain.

It was the first game between the teams in this summer's 26-game Kenosha Series.

The game was 0-0 going into the bottom of the second inning, with the Kingfish coming to bat.

The game will be resumed from that point at 4:05 p.m. Thursday. Thursday's regularly scheduled game will follow, and it will be reduced to seven innings.

Fans who attended Wednesday's game can redeem their ticket stub for another game this season.

When the Kenosha Kingfish begin their Northwoods League season in late May, it's always a reminder for Kenoshans that summer is just around the corner, even when the temperatures may not feel like it. And when the Kingfish end their season in mid-August, it's a bittersweet reminder that the waning warm summer evenings will soon be giving way to fall. The Kingfish wrapped up their 2019 season, the sixth in franchise history, this past weekend against the Battle Creek Bombers. Here are some of the best photos from another great summer at Simmons Field.

