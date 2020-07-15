Kingfish opener rained out

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Northwoods League season opener between the Kenosha Kingfish and the K-Town Bobbers on Wednesday night at Simmons Field was halted by rain.

It was the first game between the teams in this summer's 26-game Kenosha Series.

The game was 0-0 going into the bottom of the second inning, with the Kingfish coming to bat.

The game will be resumed from that point at 4:05 p.m. Thursday. Thursday's regularly scheduled game will follow, and it will be reduced to seven innings.

Fans who attended Wednesday's game can redeem their ticket stub for another game this season.

