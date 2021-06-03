Kingfish rally to beat Growlers in extras, finish off 3-0 road trip

Mitchell Waletzki (Minnestoa-Duluth) came on for the Kingfish in the bottom of the 10th, and the Growlers loaded the bases with one out. But Waletzki induced a foul-out and a groundout to end the game.

O'Laughlin had an RBI triple in the top of the third for the Kingfish, while Barney had two hits and scored three runs from the leadoff spot.

Prior to that game, the Kingfish rolled over the Rockford Rivets, 16-3, on Tuesday night in Rockford then nipped the Growlers, 3-1, on Wednesday night in Kalamazoo.

Kenosha (3-1) will next host the Traverse City Pit Spitters, who led the NWL Great Lakes East Division with a 3-0 record entering Wednesday night's games, on Friday and Saturday at Simmons Field. Both games begin at 6:05 p.m.

Here's a brief look at Kenosha's two games before Thursday:

Kingfish 3, Growlers 1

Following a four-RBI night Tuesday, Liebert, the catcher, belted a three-run homer in the top of the third inning Wednesday that scored Josh Beier (MSOE) and Barney for all the runs the Kingfish would need in a win at Kalamazoo.