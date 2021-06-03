Kingfish rally to beat Growlers in extras, finish off 3-0 road trip

The Kenosha Kingfish will return to Simmons Field for their first home weekend of the season after a great road trip.
After losing Monday's season opener at Simmons, the Kingfish went 3-0 on a three-game Northwoods League trip to Rockford, Ill., and Kalamazoo, Mich., rallying from a three-run ninth inning deficit to win a Thursday morning affair, 8-7, in 10 innings over the Growlers in Kalamazoo in the final game of the trip.
Down 7-4 going into the top of the ninth, Kenosha plated three runs, tying the game with one out when Central graduate Josh Leslie (McNeese State) drove in Sean Tillmon (Concordia-Wisconsin) with a base hit to make it 7-7.
That came after Sam Beers (Concordia-Wisconsin) ripped a single to center with one out in the inning to score Casey O'Laughlin (Northwestern) and Henry Kusiak (Missouri Southern State) to pull Kenosha within 7-6.
Randon Dauman (Saint Louis) pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth, striking out two and stranding the winning run at second base, to send the game to extra innings.
With McKay Barney (Washington) starting the top of the 10th at second base, just like in the majors, the Kingfish nearly left the go-ahead run stranded when Kirk Liebert (Kentucky) and O'Laughlin struck out to open the inning. But Kusiak came through with a two-out single that scored Barney and put the Kingfish on top, 8-7.
Mitchell Waletzki (Minnestoa-Duluth) came on for the Kingfish in the bottom of the 10th, and the Growlers loaded the bases with one out. But Waletzki induced a foul-out and a groundout to end the game.
O'Laughlin had an RBI triple in the top of the third for the Kingfish, while Barney had two hits and scored three runs from the leadoff spot.
Prior to that game, the Kingfish rolled over the Rockford Rivets, 16-3, on Tuesday night in Rockford then nipped the Growlers, 3-1, on Wednesday night in Kalamazoo.
Kenosha (3-1) will next host the Traverse City Pit Spitters, who led the NWL Great Lakes East Division with a 3-0 record entering Wednesday night's games, on Friday and Saturday at Simmons Field. Both games begin at 6:05 p.m.
Here's a brief look at Kenosha's two games before Thursday:
Kingfish 3, Growlers 1
Following a four-RBI night Tuesday, Liebert, the catcher, belted a three-run homer in the top of the third inning Wednesday that scored Josh Beier (MSOE) and Barney for all the runs the Kingfish would need in a win at Kalamazoo.
The Growlers plated a run in the bottom of the eighth to pull within 3-1 and brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, but Nick Meyer (Otterbein) struck out Stephen Cullen to end the game and record his first save of the season.
That preserved the win for Tremper graduate Dante Guarascio (Carthage), who shut out the Growlers over five innings, scattering six hits while walking one and striking out eight.
Luke Stephenson (Xavier) had two hits for Kenosha.
Kingfish 16, Rivets 3
After Rockford's pitching staff limited the Kingfish to a run on three hits in Monday's season opener, Kenosha's bats woke up Tuesday in Rockford with 14 hits.
Liebert finished 3-for-6 with two doubles, two runs and four RBI, Kusiak was 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBI, Barney went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Beers was 2-for-5 with a run and two RBI and Beier went 2-for-3 with three runs.
Joey Kosowsky (Farleigh Dickinson) benefitted from the run support to get the win on the mound, allowing three runs on five hits with two walks and nine strikeouts.