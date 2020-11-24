Kingfish release 2021 schedule

The Kenosha Kingfish provided a little taste of summer during Thanksgiving week by releasing their 2021 schedule Tuesday.

The team is scheduled to open its 72-game Northwoods League slate at 1:05 p.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, against the Rockford Rivets at Simmons Field. They will then travel to Rockford to complete a home-and-home series on Tuesday, June 1.

The schedule is heavy on weekend home dates, featuring seven Saturday games at Simmons Field, four in June and three in July, and seven Sunday games at Simmons Field, three in June, three in July and one in August.

The regular season concludes on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Rockford. The final regular-season home game is Thursday, Aug. 12, at 6:05 p.m. against Rockford.

The All-Star Break is slated for July 19-21 and the annual Major League Dreams Showcase is scheduled for Aug. 3. There is also a Legends Weekend scheduled for Aug. 27-28.

As of now, the Kingfish are scheduled to play a normal NWL schedule in 2021.

In 2020, because of COVID-19 regulations, they played a 26-game Kenosha Series against the K-Town Bobbers, all at Simmons Field. The Bobbers were formed specifically to play in the Kenosha Series.