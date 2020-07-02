Kingfish release safety guidelines for 2020 season

On Wednesday, the Kenosha Kingfish released safety guidelines for the upcoming 2020 season.
The 26-game Northwoods League Kenosha Series between the Kingfish and the K-Town Bobbers begins July 15 at Simmons Field, which will be celebrating its 100th anniversary.
The Kingfish worked diligently with the Kenosha County Health Department and followed guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control over the last few months to establish safety guidelines for players, coaches and fans.
"The Kingfish are focused on providing a safe atmosphere for our fans, players and employees in these challenging times and will be implementing extensive safety protocols to safely bring baseball back to the community," the team said in a news release.
The guidelines include:
- There will be socially distanced seating throughout the stadium to ensure the safety of all who enter the gates. Please only sit in the seat that you are assigned to on your ticket for the duration of the event. Fans can only leave their seat to get food and drink or to use the restroom.
- Simmons Field will be a cashless stadium for the season. Purchases may only be made through the use of a credit card. For those who come with cash, you are invited to visit the Team Store to exchange your cash for a gift card that can be used the rest of the night.
- In accordance with local and national guidelines, face-covering masks will be required in the common areas of the stadium. These areas include entering/exiting the gates, the main concourse, in and around the bathrooms and while waiting in line for concessions. Fans will not be allowed to enter the stadium without a mask on.
- Social distancing will also be enforced while waiting in line for concessions, bathrooms and at entry.
- If you are not feeling well, please help us keep our community safe and stay home.
- The number one way that COVID-19 spreads is through sustained, close contact. For this reason, players will not be allowed to interact with fans for photos or give autographs in close proximity.
This plan was established using CDC and Kenosha County Health Department guidelines and best practices, the team said. All community members are encouraged to visit the Kenosha County Public Health page for more information, and a complete plan will be available at Kingfishbaseball.com.
Through Friday, all current Kingfish ticket holders will receive first access to the limited amount of available tickets. The Kingfish have put together a comprehensive, socially distanced seating map to ensure everyone attending a game can do so safely. Fans from separate households will be seated a minimum of six feet from each other.
Once current ticket package holders are placed, Priority List members will have first access to purchase any available remaining tickets, beginning Monday, 24 hours before the general public. Those interested in signing up for the Priority List can do so at Kingfishbaseball.com. The Kingfish will email everyone that signs up for the Priority List with a special code to access the online ticket system at 9 a.m. Monday.
