Kingfish release safety guidelines for 2020 season

This plan was established using CDC and Kenosha County Health Department guidelines and best practices, the team said. All community members are encouraged to visit the Kenosha County Public Health page for more information, and a complete plan will be available at Kingfishbaseball.com.

Through Friday, all current Kingfish ticket holders will receive first access to the limited amount of available tickets. The Kingfish have put together a comprehensive, socially distanced seating map to ensure everyone attending a game can do so safely. Fans from separate households will be seated a minimum of six feet from each other.

Once current ticket package holders are placed, Priority List members will have first access to purchase any available remaining tickets, beginning Monday, 24 hours before the general public. Those interested in signing up for the Priority List can do so at Kingfishbaseball.com. The Kingfish will email everyone that signs up for the Priority List with a special code to access the online ticket system at 9 a.m. Monday.

