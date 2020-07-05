Kingfish roster has some familiar names

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha Kingfish roster will have a local feel this summer.

Last week, the Northwoods League franchise released its preliminary roster, and it includes some former county high school standouts in addition to some faces from last year's team.

The Kingfish will open their 26-game Kenosha Series against the K-Town Bobbers — the Bobbers' preliminary roster ran in Thursday's edition of the News — on July 15 at Simmons Field.

Returning to the roster from last year are pitchers Jacob DeLabio and Kyle Gendron and infielder Mitchell Buban. DeLabio (Carthage senior in 2020) and Buban (UW-Milwaukee senior-to-be) were standouts at Tremper, while Gendron (Winona State junior-to-be) starred at Wilmot.

DeLabio had a sparkling stint in 11 relief appearances with the Kingfish last summer, posting a 0.66 ERA with seven saves. In 13.2 innings, he allowed just one run on two hits with an eye-popping 26 strikeouts to just six walks.

Gendron made five starts, going 0-1 with a 2.57 ERA. In 28 innings, he allowed seven runs with 16 strikeouts and 11 walks.

Buban, meanwhile, was third on the team in 2019 with 205 at-bats. He batted .288 with an OPS of .753, blasting three homers and nine doubles and driving in 14 runs. He also stole 19 bases.