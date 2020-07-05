Kingfish roster has some familiar names

The Kenosha Kingfish roster will have a local feel this summer.
Last week, the Northwoods League franchise released its preliminary roster, and it includes some former county high school standouts in addition to some faces from last year's team.
The Kingfish will open their 26-game Kenosha Series against the K-Town Bobbers — the Bobbers' preliminary roster ran in Thursday's edition of the News — on July 15 at Simmons Field.
Returning to the roster from last year are pitchers Jacob DeLabio and Kyle Gendron and infielder Mitchell Buban. DeLabio (Carthage senior in 2020) and Buban (UW-Milwaukee senior-to-be) were standouts at Tremper, while Gendron (Winona State junior-to-be) starred at Wilmot.
DeLabio had a sparkling stint in 11 relief appearances with the Kingfish last summer, posting a 0.66 ERA with seven saves. In 13.2 innings, he allowed just one run on two hits with an eye-popping 26 strikeouts to just six walks.
Gendron made five starts, going 0-1 with a 2.57 ERA. In 28 innings, he allowed seven runs with 16 strikeouts and 11 walks.
Buban, meanwhile, was third on the team in 2019 with 205 at-bats. He batted .288 with an OPS of .753, blasting three homers and nine doubles and driving in 14 runs. He also stole 19 bases.
Also on the roster for 2020 is former Burlington star pitcher Trent Turzenski, a sophomore-to-be at Valparaiso who helped the Demons to four WIAA Division-1 State Tournament appearances.
And returning from last year is catcher Drew Dyer, a junior-to-be at Carthage who transferred from Chicago State. Dyer is the grandson of former Kingfish manager and World Series champion Duffy Dyer.
Among newcomers, outfielder Casey O'Laughlin of Northwestern and pitcher Mike Edwards of UWM highlight the roster. O'Laughlin led the Wildcats with five homers during the 2019 season, while Edwards was in the Panthers' weekend rotation as a sophomore in 2019 and went 4-4 with a 3.93 ERA.
Leading the Kingfish will be first-year manager Mike Porcaro, who succeeds Dyer as the franchise's second skipper.
Porcaro is the associate head coach/recruiting coordinator at Milwaukee School of Engineering. He played two seasons in the NWL for the Eau Claire Express from 2013-14 and in 2015 served as a bench coach with the Express. A 2015 graduate of UWM, Porcaro was an All-American and was named the Horizon League Player of the Year following his sophomore campaign.
