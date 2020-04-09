Kingfish scheduled to start on time ... for now

Meanwhile, the Kingfish have announced an opening day ticket sale.

A $10 ticket and hat deal is now available, and the package will include a ticket to the home opener and a Kingfish 2020 season hat. Of each ticket sold, $5 will be donated to the United Way of Kenosha County COVID-19 Recovery Fund.

"We have to stay optimistic and support each other during this time of uncertainty," Gole said in a news release. "Baseball will be back, and we're looking forward to warm summer nights, cold drinks and baseball, but right now our community needs us to aid the challenges being encountered."

United Way of Kenosha County has established the COVID-19 response fund to assist local non-profits working to serve community needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. One hundred percent of the funds raised will be distributed through grants to non-profit programs.

"Our non-profits, which make up the core of our Kenosha community, provide for many basic needs, including food, clothing and shelter," Tara Panasewicz, CEO of United Way of Kenosha County, said. "United Way of Kenosha County’s COVID-19 Response Fund is providing micro-grants to local non-profits with these emergency expenses.