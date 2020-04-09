Kingfish scheduled to start on time ... for now

The Kenosha Kingfish are planning to start their season as scheduled.
For now.
The Northwoods League is scheduled to start games on May 26, with the Kingfish hosting the Kokomo Jackrabbits at Simmons Field.
In the latest update on its website regarding the coronavirus, posted on March 15, the NWL stated that "a proactive process is, and will be, ongoing as events continue to unfold, but for now the league is preparing for the start of its season as anticipated."
On Thursday, Kingfish general manager Doug Gole confirmed that's still the case.
"From a league standpoint, from a team standpoint, we're still planning on a May 26 start," Gole said.
But the league cited "fan, player and personnel safety as (its) primary concern," and Gole emphasized that everything is fluid and a delayed start is certainly possible. The Kingfish office is currently closed, but the front office is proceeding with ticket sales and will notify the public if any schedule changes are made.
A good rule of thumb, Gole said, is to observe the status of Major League Baseball. He said the NWL won't begin play if MLB does not and that the NWL would only begin before MLB if a start date for MLB had been established.
Opening day ticket sale
Meanwhile, the Kingfish have announced an opening day ticket sale.
A $10 ticket and hat deal is now available, and the package will include a ticket to the home opener and a Kingfish 2020 season hat. Of each ticket sold, $5 will be donated to the United Way of Kenosha County COVID-19 Recovery Fund.
"We have to stay optimistic and support each other during this time of uncertainty," Gole said in a news release. "Baseball will be back, and we're looking forward to warm summer nights, cold drinks and baseball, but right now our community needs us to aid the challenges being encountered."
United Way of Kenosha County has established the COVID-19 response fund to assist local non-profits working to serve community needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. One hundred percent of the funds raised will be distributed through grants to non-profit programs.
"Our non-profits, which make up the core of our Kenosha community, provide for many basic needs, including food, clothing and shelter," Tara Panasewicz, CEO of United Way of Kenosha County, said. "United Way of Kenosha County’s COVID-19 Response Fund is providing micro-grants to local non-profits with these emergency expenses.
"It is through the generosity of our community and outreach opportunities like this with the Kingfish that help keep Kenosha strong. United Way of Kenosha County and Simmons Field have been in the community for over 96 years, so it is only fitting that we team up to provide support for our non-profits during this difficult time.”
Fans can help by visiting Kingfishtickets.com and selecting "Feature Items" to purchase the opening day ticket package. A voucher will be mailed shortly thereafter that can be redeemed for Kingfish opening day, while hats will be available for pick-up at the game. Vouchers must be redeemed in person at the Kingfish ticket office, 7817 Sheridan Rd., when the office is reopened.
If you’d like to donate to the United Way of Kenosha County COVID-19 response fund, you can do so at https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/Nzg2NDM=.
