Kingfish snap three-game losing streak with win over Bombers

Brock Weirather proved to be the stopper for the Kenosha Kingfish, and his offense gave him plenty of help.

Behind seven strong innings from Weirather and an early offensive outburst, the Kingfish snapped their three-game losing streak Saturday night with a 9-5 Northwoods League win over the Battle Creek Bombers at Simmons Field.

Weirather, a right-hander who played last season at NCAA Division III Grinnell (Iowa) but is now listed at NCAA Division I Richmond (Va.), scattered six hits and allowed two runs (one earned) over his seven innings, with a walk and two strikeouts. He improved to 2-1 and now has a miniscule ERA of 0.45 in his three starts, which have covered 20 innings now.

Weirather allowed both his runs in the top of the first, one of which scored on an error, but the Kingfish quickly tied the score with two in their half of the first then added two more in the second, another in the fourth, three more in the sixth and an insurance tally in the eighth.

Dustin Crenshaw drew a bases-loaded walk and Cam Redding scored on a wild pitch in the first, then Mitch Jebb scored Central graduate Josh Leslie with an infield single and Kirk Liebert hit a sacrifice fly in the second. Liebert, a catcher from the University of Kentucky, finished with two RBI on Saturday and led the NWL with 17 entering Sunday's games.