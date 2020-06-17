Kingfish still seeking mid-July start date

The Kenosha Kingfish still don’t have a firm start date for a potential 2020 season.
But they’re still preparing for one, and this week general manager Doug Gole said the franchise remains optimistic a season will happen and as of now is targeting mid-July to start.
The update comes as teams in North Dakota began Northwoods League play on Monday and over the last week the league announced that three cities in Michigan and six franchises in Wisconsin and Illinois will begin play on July 1, all in a pod format of competition.
“We’re working with the county health department, and I think it’s promising — particularly because we’ve got all these other markets that are playing — that we’re going to be playing,” Gole said Tuesday, adding the caveat that a spike in COVID-19 cases would of course change the situation immediately.
“Obviously the goal is safety, right, so I think that the health department is being cautious in that regard. So we’re going to have reduced capacity, but I feel pretty strongly that we will be playing some baseball.”
Instead of its normal 22-team format, spread over seven states and Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada, the NWL is using a pod format in which teams minimize travel and presumably reduce risk by playing within a small group of teams in a limited region.
Last week Thursday, the NWL announced that the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Green Bay Booyah, La Crosse Loggers, Rockford Rivets, Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and Wisconsin Woodchucks will comprise a Wisconsin-Illinois pod that will start play on July 1 and conclude on Aug. 20 with a two-day pod playoff series.
That announcement is particularly significant for the Kingfish since their ownership group, Big Top Baseball, also owns the franchises in Green Bay and Wisconsin Rapids.
On Monday, the league announced that a Michigan pod will begin play on July 1 and conclude with a three-day playoff series from Sept. 3-5, based out of Traverse City, Kalamazoo and Battle Creek. A total of six teams will be carved out from the available players to create that pod.
Also on Monday, pod play began in Bismarck, N.D., officially signaling the start of the 2020 NWL season.
The league is imposing deadlines for franchises to be ready for start dates, so the Kingfish hope they can meet the deadline to start by mid-July.
Which teams they would play is up in the air. The Lakeshore Chinooks, who play at Kapco Field in Mequon, are the closest team to Kenosha. The Madison Mallards, also owned by Big Top Baseball, could make an attractive pod mate, too.
Gole also noted that the as-of-now six-team Wisconsin-Illinois pod has only announced schedules for a couple weeks or so, leaving open the possibility of other teams joining later.
Right now, Gole said, the franchise is making sure Simmons Field gets ready for play. Several teams under the Kenosha Simmons Baseball Organization, like the Kenosha Kings and youth teams, will start playing there, so the Kingfish had to submit social distancing plans for those teams, Gole said.
“We’re still taking it step by step,” he said.
As far as gathering college players for whatever summer schedule they can or want to play, Gole acknowledged some players previously signed by the Kingfish have backed out because of the uncertainty of traveling and living with host families.
But with other summer collegiate leagues around the country already shut down for the summer, there are plenty of available players for the NWL. The Kingfish were originally scheduled to wrap up their regular season in early August, but that’s likely to be moved back if they do play.
“We have lost some guys because of the concerns with COVID and things like that, but with a number of the other collegiate leagues not playing, there has been such a drive to get guys cuts and to get some innings,” Gole said. “(First-year) coach (Mike) Porcaro, who’s done a great job managing the roster, as soon we lose one, he’s got a couple people lined up to come on in. I think we will maybe be a little bit more local-centric.
“... I think you might see some of that, but we still are getting people that want to play. ... People want to play, and they know the Northwoods League is their chance to play.”
NWL represented in draft
The Major League Baseball Draft, which was reduced from 40 rounds to five this year and held June 10, saw 20 former NWL players selected, including a former Kingfish as well as the Milwaukee Brewers’ first-round pick.
Trent Palmer of Jacksonville University, who played in Kenosha during the 2018 season, was selected in the third round with the 77th overall pick by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Since 2015, the first draft after the team’s inaugural season in 2014, 39 former Kingfish have now been drafted. One, Rico Garcia, has reached the majors. Garcia made his major league-debut as a pitcher with the Colorado Rockies last August. He was traded to the San Francisco Giants this offseason.
Garrett Mitchell, the Brewers’ first-round pick, was the first NWL alumnus selected this year when he went 20th overall. The outfielder from UCLA played for the Mankato MoonDogs in 2018.
Among other NWL alumni selected, the Chicago Cubs took junior college pitcher Luke Little of San Jacinto North in the fourth round with the 117th overall pick. Little played for the NWL champion Traverse City Pit Spitters last summer.
