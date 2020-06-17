Kingfish still seeking mid-July start date

Right now, Gole said, the franchise is making sure Simmons Field gets ready for play. Several teams under the Kenosha Simmons Baseball Organization, like the Kenosha Kings and youth teams, will start playing there, so the Kingfish had to submit social distancing plans for those teams, Gole said.

“We’re still taking it step by step,” he said.

As far as gathering college players for whatever summer schedule they can or want to play, Gole acknowledged some players previously signed by the Kingfish have backed out because of the uncertainty of traveling and living with host families.

But with other summer collegiate leagues around the country already shut down for the summer, there are plenty of available players for the NWL. The Kingfish were originally scheduled to wrap up their regular season in early August, but that’s likely to be moved back if they do play.

“We have lost some guys because of the concerns with COVID and things like that, but with a number of the other collegiate leagues not playing, there has been such a drive to get guys cuts and to get some innings,” Gole said. “(First-year) coach (Mike) Porcaro, who’s done a great job managing the roster, as soon we lose one, he’s got a couple people lined up to come on in. I think we will maybe be a little bit more local-centric.