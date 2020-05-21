Kingfish still waiting on start date

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Kenosha Kingfish will not start their season as scheduled.

When, or if, they will start the 2020 season is not yet known.

The latest update on the Northwoods League website, posted May 7, confirmed that the league's original Tuesday opening date has been suspended indefinitely league-wide due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kingfish were scheduled to host the Kokomo Jackrabbits at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday to open the season.

They were to play Kokomo at home again at 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday before hosting the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:05 p.m. on Thursday.

On its website, the NWL said it "continues to closely monitor the developments related to COVID-19 and the different ways in which each sub-region in the Northwoods League is responding. Fan, player and personnel safety remains our primary focus. Because the situation changes almost daily, and differently in each area where the League operates, our approach is to remain creative, nimble and adaptable to how each situation unfolds throughout the entire League footprint so that where and when baseball can safely be played, it will be played."