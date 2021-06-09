Kingfish use 4-run eighth inning to snag win over Mallards, move into tie for first place

A four-run rally in the bottom of the eighth inning propelled the Kenosha Kingfish to a 7-4 victory over the Madison Mallards on Tuesday night at Simmons Field in the first game of a two-game Northwoods League series.

Kenosha trailed 4-3 going into the bottom of the eighth but sent eight batters to the plate and surged into the lead.

After McKay Barney's base hit scored Henry Kusiak to tie the game at 4-4, the Kingfish plated three more runs with two outs. Kirk Liebert scored Sean Tillmon with a single to center to give Kenosha the lead, then a Justin Janas base hit to center scored Barney and Liebert for a pair of insurance runs.

Liebert finished with three hits, including a double, and was second in the NWL with 14 RBI entering Wednesday's games. Barney also had three hits and stole his 10th base, which was second in the league, as well, going into Wednesday.

On the mound, Tremper graduate Dante Guarascio of Carthage started and worked five innings in a no-decision. He allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts and now has an ERA of just 0.90 in two starts over 10 innings.

Hayden Fox worked three innings of relief and wound up getting the win, while Ethan Peters worked a perfect ninth with two strikeouts for his first save.