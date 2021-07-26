Kingfish walk it off for weekend sweep

Tens were wild for the Kenosha Kingfish this past weekend.
One day after the Kingfish knocked off the Green Bay Booyah, 10-6, they equaled that offensive output Sunday afternoon at Simmons Field for a 10-9, walk-off victory to complete the two-game sweep.
The Kingfish improved to 12-8 in the second half of Northwoods League play and entered action Monday one game behind Great Lakes East Division leader Kokomo (12-6).
Kenosha's win Sunday didn't come easy, as the Kingfish trailed by four runs heading into their final at bat.
With the bases loaded, Kenosha's Wyatt Crenshaw (Colorado Christian University) cut the deficit in half with a two-run single to right field, followed by a pinch-hit double by Vince Bianchina that pulled the Kingfish within a run at 9-8.
A fielder's choice by McKay Barney (University of Washington) drove in Crenshaw with the tying run, followed by a Green Bay infield error that chased home Xavier Watson (University of Illinois) with the winning run.
The teams traded leads into the eighth inning when Green Bay put three runs on the scoreboard to take a 6-4 lead, and then added three more in the ninth to build the four-run advantage heading into Kenosha's final at bat.
Eight Kenosha batters recorded at least one hit, led by Justin Janas (University of Illinois), who had three and was just a triple short of the cycle. Chase Estep (University of Kentucky) added three hits and two runs scored.
Kingfish relief pitcher Clayton Johnson (University of Illinois) picked up the win, as he allowed two hits, two earned runs, two walks and struck out two in one inning on the mound.
Six-run second Saturday
In the first win of the weekend over the Booyah, the Kingfish used a six-run second inning to erase an early 5-1 deficit en route to the 10-6 victory.
Kenosha banged out 13 hits, led by Mitch Jebb (Michigan State), who had three hits, a walk and scored three runs. Crenshaw added two hits, two RBI and a walk, followed by Carmine Lane (University of South Florida) with two hits and three RBI and Watson with a double.
Kingfish reliever Harry Deliyannis (Pomona-Pitzer) allowed four earned runs in four innings and earned the win. Fellow relievers Randon Dauman (St. Louis University) and Nick Meyer (Dayton) combined to pitch four scoreless innings to close out the game.
Dauman fanned three batters in three innings.
Kenosha traveled to Traverse City (Mich.) on Monday for the first of two road games with the Pit Spitters, before the teams return to Kenosha to play Thursday and Friday at 6:05 p.m. at Simmons Field.
Traverse City opened the week a game behind Kenosha in the standings at 10-8 in the Great Lakes East Division.