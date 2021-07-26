Kingfish walk it off for weekend sweep

Tens were wild for the Kenosha Kingfish this past weekend.

One day after the Kingfish knocked off the Green Bay Booyah, 10-6, they equaled that offensive output Sunday afternoon at Simmons Field for a 10-9, walk-off victory to complete the two-game sweep.

The Kingfish improved to 12-8 in the second half of Northwoods League play and entered action Monday one game behind Great Lakes East Division leader Kokomo (12-6).

Kenosha's win Sunday didn't come easy, as the Kingfish trailed by four runs heading into their final at bat.

With the bases loaded, Kenosha's Wyatt Crenshaw (Colorado Christian University) cut the deficit in half with a two-run single to right field, followed by a pinch-hit double by Vince Bianchina that pulled the Kingfish within a run at 9-8.

A fielder's choice by McKay Barney (University of Washington) drove in Crenshaw with the tying run, followed by a Green Bay infield error that chased home Xavier Watson (University of Illinois) with the winning run.

The teams traded leads into the eighth inning when Green Bay put three runs on the scoreboard to take a 6-4 lead, and then added three more in the ninth to build the four-run advantage heading into Kenosha's final at bat.