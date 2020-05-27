Kingfish weigh options as Northwoods League plans for unique season

The original opening day has come and gone for the Northwoods League, but with a "pod" scheduling format planned to start June 15 for the franchise in North Dakota, there's still momentum for salvaging something of a season in 2020.
In a press release on its website Wednesday, the league announced the Bismarck Larks' plan to begin play with a unique format, while the Kenosha Kingfish and the rest of the league weigh their own options.
The NWL was supposed to begin its season this past Tuesday — the Kingfish were scheduled to host the Kokomo Jackrabbits at Simmons Field — but the season has been suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, each franchise must work on a plan to save a season. The Kingfish have pitched ideas to city and county health officials, general manager Doug Gole said Wednesday.
"It's still pretty early, but I realistically do think there could be some baseball in July at (Simmons Field)," Gole said. "... As the country starts opening up more and more, I think there is some momentum to open up Kenosha more and more. But we want to be safe. Our goal is to have baseball this summer, but we're not going to do it in an (unsafe) manner."
The way the Larks, the only NWL franchise in North Dakota, are doing it is indicative of the wide-ranging measures the league will take to play baseball.
The Larks unveiled their Larks Smart Start Plan on Tuesday, which features a rotating schedule between the Larks, the Bismarck Bull Moose and the Bismarck Flickertails, who will each play 48 games at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.
The Larks will be comprised of the players originally signed to play for that team. The Bull Moose will have players from other summer leagues — like the Cape Cod League — that shut down, while the Flickertails will be the American players who were to play this season for the Thunder Bay Border Cats, an NWL franchise based in Ontario, Canada.
Due to border and municipal restrictions, Thunder Bay has cancelled play this season.
In a Bismarck Tribune story posted Tuesday, Larks general manager John Bollinger said games will begin June 15 and conclude Sept. 4 with a best-of-3 postseason series. The games will be played over 72 dates.
Gole said the Larks announced the June 15 start date because the NWL imposed a deadline that passed Tuesday for teams to start by June 15. The Kingfish, obviously, did not meet that deadline, and Gole said the league has other deadlines in place for start dates.
Simmons Field is capable of hosting plenty of baseball, but Gole said a plan in which three teams play in Kenosha, like Bismarck, is unlikely.
"I don't think we'd have three teams in Kenosha, but we're working with the health department on plans that would make everyone feel comfortable to play baseball this summer," Gole said. "Realistically, there is certainly a chance. We may have to deal with lower-capacity issues, which we're presenting to the city.
"They started the Kenosha Kick Start program, and they're still tweaking it, I guess, but we have to work within those parameters. Their belief is that Kenosha hasn't necessarily hit its peak (of the virus) yet, so they're sensitive to that."
The NWL includes 22 franchises spread over seven states — Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan — in addition to Thunder Bay. There are nine franchises in Wisconsin, including Kenosha.
Though Wisconsin's Safer-at-Home order is no longer in effect, each NWL franchise must abide by its municipality's rules and regulations. The way the Larks are playing their season shows that each franchise must stay flexible and creative.
"I think that's the takeaway from the Bismarck situation is that, 'Hey, it's kind of an open area to really make the most of it,'" Gole said. "We really want to play, and I know that a lot of people in the community want us to play, and we want to do it right. We want to do everything in our power to make sure that's what the plan is."
Gole said the Simmons Field seating capacity, which is slightly over 3,000 including suite and party areas, would likely be lessened to accommodate social distancing. Guidelines would also be put in place to control lines and crowds in concession and game areas.
Additionally, with the season beginning late if it begins at all, Gole said the schedule could be extended past its traditional early August finish, when the players have to go back to college.
"I think that the league is exploring all options," Gole said. "I think that anything is on the table now, and that includes the season going deeper and adjusting the rosters accordingly, since these kids have to go back to college."
The Kingfish are also preparing to hold events at Simmons Field before it holds baseball games, something that could help fans and health officials feel safe for baseball.
Gole said the team has surveyed its fans about holding events such as a beer garden and a drive-in movie night to see how comfortable they'd be. The team is then presenting that information to city and county health officials, Gole said.
"Realistically, before there's baseball at Simmons Field, there will be events there that will be socially distance acceptable," Gole said.
One thing the league isn't concerned about anymore, Gole said, is if and when Major League Baseball gets underway. Initially, Gole said the league wanted to wait until MLB at least had a firm start date before it proceeded, but with MLB owners and players now in a financial squabble, the NWL won't wait for that.
As far as informing ticket holders of their investment for 2020, Gole said the Kingfish have just been reaching out and staying in touch. With the situation changing at a moment's notice, the team can't commit on anything ticket-related, though Gole said, "A lot of our partners have been very understanding of that."
Just like when the NWL season is going on as normal, the Kingfish must rely heavily on community support as they wait to see if and when they can throw out the first pitch for their seventh season, in whatever form it might be played.
"We appreciate how the community has helped the Kingfish stay strong," Gole said. "Partners and ticket holders are what's made us so strong in the community, and we want to work with them to make sure that they feel comfortable with it and that the Kingfish stay strong for years to come."
