Kingfish weigh options as Northwoods League plans for unique season

"They started the Kenosha Kick Start program, and they're still tweaking it, I guess, but we have to work within those parameters. Their belief is that Kenosha hasn't necessarily hit its peak (of the virus) yet, so they're sensitive to that."

The NWL includes 22 franchises spread over seven states — Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan — in addition to Thunder Bay. There are nine franchises in Wisconsin, including Kenosha.

Though Wisconsin's Safer-at-Home order is no longer in effect, each NWL franchise must abide by its municipality's rules and regulations. The way the Larks are playing their season shows that each franchise must stay flexible and creative.

"I think that's the takeaway from the Bismarck situation is that, 'Hey, it's kind of an open area to really make the most of it,'" Gole said. "We really want to play, and I know that a lot of people in the community want us to play, and we want to do it right. We want to do everything in our power to make sure that's what the plan is."

Gole said the Simmons Field seating capacity, which is slightly over 3,000 including suite and party areas, would likely be lessened to accommodate social distancing. Guidelines would also be put in place to control lines and crowds in concession and game areas.