Kenosha Kingfish: Team hires Sean McSheffery as new field manager to replace Mike Porcaro

The Kenosha Kingfish have hired a new field manager.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Northwoods League franchise announced in a news release that it has hired Sean McSheffery as its field manager for the upcoming 2022 season to replace Mike Porcaro, who left the Kingfish after serving as their field manager for two seasons.

According to Kingfish General Manager Ryne Goralski, Porcaro stepped down because he’s planning to start a family with his wife. Porcaro confirmed that later Tuesday in a text message and also said he needs time to be available to fulfill his coaching responsibilities at the NCAA level. He's an assistant coach at Division I UW-Milwaukee.

Porcaro led the Kingfish to a 39-33 overall record and a third-place finish in the NWL’s Great Lakes East Division this past summer. In 2020, Porcaro’s first season, the Kingfish played a 26-game home-only Kenosha Series at Simmons Field against the K-Town Bobbers, created for that summer only as NWL teams reduced travel due to the pandemic.

McSheffery, meanwhile, is currently an assistant baseball coach at Chipola College in Marianna, Fla., a junior college program that’s produced some significant MLB talent over the years, including Jose Bautista, Russell Martin, Adam Duvall, Patrick Corbin and Buck Showalter.

Prior to landing at Chipola, McSheffery was the head coach at NCAA Division III Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., from 2019-21 before resigning from that position in May.

He also spent time in the San Diego Padres organization, working with that franchise’s Single-A and Triple-A affiliates.

As a player, McSheffery graduated from the University of Dallas in 2010 and finished with a .320 career batting average for the Crusaders, an NCAA Division III program.

According to Kingfish President Steve Malliet, McSheffery’s coaching experience with the Padres and a recommendation from Milwaukee Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy were big keys to him landing the Kingfish field manager position.

“We’re very excited to add Coach McSheffery to our organization,” Malliet said in the release. “We love what he brings to the table, and we think he will be a great fit here in Kenosha.”

McSheffery will be the third field manager in Kingfish history. Duffy Dyer was the franchise’s first field manager, serving in that capacity from the team’s inaugural season in 2014 through 2019, a six-year tenure that included an NWL championship in 2015. Porcaro, a Racine native and former baseball standout at Burlington High School, then took the reins prior to the 2020 season.

“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity given to me by the Kingfish organization,” McSheffery said in the release. “Kenosha is an incredible community, and I look forward to our fans coming to the ballpark and watching the game played with a passion.”

Porcaro, meanwhile, spoke fondly of his time with the Kingfish.

"It was an honor representing the Kingfish and community of Kenosha the past two summers," he said. "I'm very proud of what we accomplished and have nothing but fond memories that I will cherish forever.

"I will miss everyone involved, especially the players."

