Northwoods League: Kenosha Kingfish release 2022 schedule

Yes, the weather outside is turning frightful and the days of warm evenings at Simmons Field are as far away on the calendar as they can be at the moment.

But summer will be here again eventually, and the Kenosha Kingfish served a reminder of that this week.

On Wednesday, the Northwoods League franchise released its 72-game schedule for the 2022 season, which includes 36 home games at Simmons Field.

As they go into their ninth season of play in the NWL, the Kingfish will open their 2022 campaign on Memorial Day, May 30, at home against the Kalamazoo Growlers at 4:05 p.m.

This will also be the first season under new field manager Sean McSheffery, who was named to the position last month as the team's third field manager, succeeding Duffy Dyer and Mike Porcaro.

In 2021, the Kingfish averaged 1,876 fans per game for their 36 home dates, third-most per game in the 21-team NWL, trailing only Madison and La Crosse.

The 2022 schedule features 17 weekend games at Simmons Field, including a Fourth of July weekend game on Sunday, July 3, against the Lakeshore Chinooks.

"We are excited to introduce a great schedule that is heavy on prime weekend dates this year," Kingfish President Steve Malliet said in a news release. "With the momentum we picked up in the second half this past season, we expect this year to be one of our best yet."

The final home series of the regular season will be from Aug. 10-11 against the Traverse City Pit Spitters, then the Kingfish will conclude their regular season on the road against Kalamazoo from Aug. 12-13.

Among other significant dates, the Kingfish are scheduled to host a doubleheader at home against Traverse City on June 15 and will play another doubleheader at Traverse City on July 28. The NWL All-Star break is slated for July 18-20, with the annual Major League Dreams Showcase scheduled for Aug. 2.

