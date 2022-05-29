WATCH NOW: Kenosha Kingfish: New Co-Owner Bill Fanning brings years of experience as franchise enters 9th season

Most anyone who’s followed professional baseball somewhat closely over the years has heard of the St. Paul Saints.

Up in the Twin Cities, the Saints — originally an independent-league team from their inaugural season in 1993 but now the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins since last season — have long been an attendance juggernaut that embodies the quirky norms of minor-league baseball.

Attractions, promotions, new ideas — the Saints have been home to it all and have drawn loads of fans along the way.

Now, a man who had a great deal to do with that for more than a decade is bringing his experience and expertise to the Kenosha Kingfish as the Northwoods League franchise begins its ninth season at 4:05 p.m. Monday against the Kalamazoo Growlers at Simmons Field.

Bill Fanning, who served as the Saints’ first general manager and worked with the franchise through 2004, purchased the Kingfish — along with childhood friend and successful real-estate developer Mike Zoellner — from their original ownership group earlier this year.

Fanning and Zoellner, friends since first grade who played college baseball together, operate Let’s Play Two, LLC, which bought the Kingfish from Big Top Baseball and the ownership group of Vern Stenman, Conor Caloia and Steve Schmitt, who brought the Kingfish to Kenosha starting with the 2014 Northwoods League season.

The City Council gave its approval to the sale on April 18, finalizing the transaction.

In an interview at Simmons Field earlier this month, Fanning said he and Zoellner didn’t begin talking to the previous Kingfish owners about making a deal until January of this year, but once conversations were started, a deal was reached rather easily.

“Vern and Conor were very agreeable to what we were looking for, and we were agreeable to what their asking price was,” Fanning said. “They gave us a price. We looked into everything, thought it was a good value, and it was worth it.

“And so there was no haggling over what they said it was worth.”

Ideally, Fanning said, he and Zoellner would’ve purchased the team with more time to prepare for the season, but the timing of the deal just didn’t work out that way. Fans at Simmons Field will notice the Kingfish are under new ownership when they enter the ballpark Monday, and after that, changes will be made as needed.

In addition to his time with the Saints, Fanning has made stops in Denver, Wichita, Kan., and Spokane, Wash., to work in affiliated baseball, so his experience is plenty.

“As the season goes along and I watch games being played and watch what we’ve done in the past, I’ll try and make some tweaks going forward,” Fanning said. “And then next year, we’ll probably see some more changes.

“But I think, initially, people are going to come to the ballpark and they’re going to see there’s a change.”

Fanning and Zoellner also opted to keep intact the part of the Kingfish front office, led by President Steve Malliet and General Manager Ryne Goralski, that was in place under the previous ownership. Considering the team has been near the top of the NWL in attendance for its entire existence — the Kingfish ranked third in the 21-team NWL last season at 1,876 fans per game — there was no reason to make any changes.

“If the staff wasn’t such a good staff, then this wouldn’t have been as good of a purchase,” Fanning said. “... They’ve built the brand, they’ve done a great job with customers, they’ve had good promotions. That made it as enticing as any other franchise. It would’ve been crazy of us to come in and clean house.

“These guys do a good job. We wanted to keep them.”

Experience with Saints

The Saints were so popular when Fanning was there, he said, that the franchise actually outdrew the major-league Twins on multiple occasions when the Twins were struggling and playing indoors in the old, cavernous Metrodome.

An August 2001 article in Inc. Magazine about the Saints said when the franchise started for the 1993 season, it needed to draw 2,500 fans per game to break even. Instead, the team drew 5,000-plus.

“We were successful in St. Paul from the start, but I think it was right place at the right time,” Fanning said. “It wasn’t because we were geniuses. They were just dying for something like that. It was a good baseball town. They love baseball.

“... We took chances. We treated people like we would like to be treated at a ball game. Customers are important, and if they’re not happy, things don’t go well. So you do what you can to make them happy. You go to a ball game to have fun. You’re not there to wear a suit and tie and be stuffy, and we wanted to have fun.”

Fanning said he loved his time with the Saints, but family considerations caused him to step away in 2004. He and his wife, Donna, have six children, and the youngest three are triplets. When the triplets reached grade-school age, Fanning said he wanted to back away from baseball a bit.

But with the kids grown now, Fanning was looking to return in recent years, alongside Zoellner. A resident of the Twin Cities now, Fanning was plenty familiar with the NWL, which has five franchises in Minnesota.

Kenosha turned out to be a desirable location, since it’s a close enough drive or a short flight for Fanning from the Twin Cities. He said he plans to attend “90%” of home games this season and then plans to alternate two weeks in Kenosha and two weeks in the Twin Cities during the offseason.

Zoellner, meanwhile, lives in Denver. So situated between Milwaukee and Chicago, Kenosha offers him major airports nearby to fly into when he wants.

And while St. Paul is a much larger city the Kenosha, the “town-ball” feel of the Kingfish is similar to what Fanning experienced with the Saints, with one difference.

The NWL is an amateur league for college players, so teams don’t pay salaries to their players. Even though they were an independent-league team when Fanning was with them, the Saints paid their players as part of the Northern League at the time.

“The only difference, really, is you don’t pay for ballplayers (in the NWL), which is a nice model to have,” Fanning said. “That expense is kind of hard to cover sometimes.”

New field manager

The Kingfish also have a new field manager this season. Sean McSheffery, an assistant baseball coach at junior-college program Chipola (Fla.), took over for Mike Porcaro as the team’s third field manager this offseason.

McSheffery was largely responsible for assembling this summer’s Kingfish roster.

As always, the roster will change frequently throughout the season as players come and go. That’s especially the case early on, with many players still competing into the postseason with their college programs.

Though he’s not yet listed on the Kingfish online roster, one player of note that’s slated to be with the team this season, according to Goralski, is Brady Counsell, son of Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell. A freshman infielder, Brady Counsell recently completed his season with the University of Minnesota baseball team. Last summer, he played in the NWL with the Willmar Stingers in Minnesota.

Ultimately, while some Kingfish fans — especially the host families — develop a strong relationship with the players and follow the team’s on-field results closely, the majority of fans really attend for the experience.

Fanning knows that deal well from his previous baseball experience.

“The game will go on, the game will be played,” Fanning said. “It’s always the centerpiece of what we do. But in between the time we’re on the field playing, that’s when we can take advantage of doing some things.”

And one big factor that will help is that for the first time since 2019, the season will begin the season with no COVID-19 restrictions.

“To have a semi-normal season last year was good, but now to be completely normal is so refreshing,” Goralski said.

