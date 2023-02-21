The Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha Foundation is offering academic Scholarships to senior high school students who, upon graduation, will be attending an accredited two or four year college, university or technical school leading to a degree.

Applications are available through area High School counselors and on the Western Kiwanis Club web site http://kiwanisclubofwesternkenosha.org/

Due to the generosity of Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha and the bequests of Russell & Clair Huber, Frank Vilen, Paul Jaeger & Harvey Elmer, the club is able to offer four scholarships in 2023. They vary in amounts from $2,000, $1,750, $1,500, and $750. At least one scholarship will be reserved for an active Kiwanis Key Club member sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha. The Harvey Elmer scholarship is reserved for a technical school candidate. The application deadline is Friday, April 28.

Applications will be reviewed and recipients selected by the Foundation Board of Trustees in May.

Scholarship recipients will be recognized at a Kiwanis Scholarship Presentation during the noon June 1 Club meeting at a site to be determined, Covid-19 permitting. Recipients are encouraged to attend.