Kleiner joins staff at Knox College

Shoreland Lutheran graduate and former Carthage standout Kasey Kleiner was hired as the assistant women’s basketball coach at NCAA Division III Knox College in Galesburg, Ill.

The school announced the hiring in a news release Friday.

“I am thrilled to have Coach Kleiner join our coaching staff,” Knox head coach Emily Cline said in the release. “She has coached and played at a high level and has tremendous Division III experience. I am looking forward to working with her and seeing what we can accomplish together.”

Kleiner worked under Tim Bernero as an assistant at Carthage for the last two years and was also the Reds’ head JV coach. Kleiner was previously a graduate assistant at Carthage from 2015-17.

Between her stints at Carthage, Kleiner spent one season as an assistant coach/head JV coach with Culver Stockton College in Canton, Miss.

A member of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, Kleiner is also USA Weight Lifting Certified.

As a player at Carthage, Kleiner was a team captain and earned All-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin honors, collecting Team MVP and the Scholar Award in the process.