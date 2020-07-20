You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Kleiner joins staff at Knox College
View Comments
College Basketball

Kleiner joins staff at Knox College

{{featured_button_text}}

Shoreland Lutheran graduate and former Carthage standout Kasey Kleiner was hired as the assistant women’s basketball coach at NCAA Division III Knox College in Galesburg, Ill.

The school announced the hiring in a news release Friday.

“I am thrilled to have Coach Kleiner join our coaching staff,” Knox head coach Emily Cline said in the release. “She has coached and played at a high level and has tremendous Division III experience. I am looking forward to working with her and seeing what we can accomplish together.”

Kleiner worked under Tim Bernero as an assistant at Carthage for the last two years and was also the Reds’ head JV coach. Kleiner was previously a graduate assistant at Carthage from 2015-17.

Between her stints at Carthage, Kleiner spent one season as an assistant coach/head JV coach with Culver Stockton College in Canton, Miss.

A member of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, Kleiner is also USA Weight Lifting Certified.

As a player at Carthage, Kleiner was a team captain and earned All-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin honors, collecting Team MVP and the Scholar Award in the process.

Kleiner received her Bachelor of Arts degree in exercise and sport science from Carthage in 2015. She also earned a Master of Arts in leadership in teaching from Carthage in 2017.

1 of 13
Kasey Kleiner Mug

Kleiner
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kingfish opener rained out
Sports

Kingfish opener rained out

The Northwoods League season opener between the Kenosha Kingfish and the K-Town Bobbers on Wednesday night at Simmons Field was halted by rain.

Drivers, start your … glow lights? NASCAR to try new things in All-Star race.
Sports

Drivers, start your … glow lights? NASCAR to try new things in All-Star race.

  • Updated

BRISTOL, Tenn. - NASCAR, like every other sport, is still up against the coronavirus pandemic, but racing was one of the first sports back in May and one of the first to hold events with fans. Now, two months after its return race at Darlington, NASCAR is aiming to become the first sport with the most fans in attendance. Up to 30,000 fans are expected to attend Wednesday's All-Star Race at the ...

Watch Now: Related Video

WSSU Choir - Lift Every Voice and Sing - arr. Roland M. Carter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics