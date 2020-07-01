Klemko snaps six-year drought at Wilmot

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bristol's Chris Klemko ended a six-year drought by scoring a hard-fought win in the first of two features for the Autometer/Brewington Electric Wisconsin Wingless Sprints on Tuesday during the Wilmot Raceway's Fireworks Spectacular.

Klemko, whose late father was a Wilmot champion in the 1980s, held off Oconomowoc's Ryan Zielski, who finished second. Defending Wilmot champion Jimmy Sivia of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., placed third.

In a make-up feature from June 13, Sivia became the fourth different Wingless feature winner in as many outings for the division this season. Sivia held off a hard-charging Derek Crane of Waukegan, Ill., while Klemko closed his night with a third-place finish.

In other action, Sheboygan's Joel Seegert brought his family-run and family-sponsored Modified to its first Wilmot feature win. Seegert held off two-time Wilmot champion Mike Simons of Genoa City, as the pair battled throughout the closing laps.

Simons wound up second, while Eagle's Steve Mueller was third. Seegert became the fourth different Modified feature winner this season.