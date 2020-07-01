Klemko snaps six-year drought at Wilmot

Bristol's Chris Klemko ended a six-year drought by scoring a hard-fought win in the first of two features for the Autometer/Brewington Electric Wisconsin Wingless Sprints on Tuesday during the Wilmot Raceway's Fireworks Spectacular.
Klemko, whose late father was a Wilmot champion in the 1980s, held off Oconomowoc's Ryan Zielski, who finished second. Defending Wilmot champion Jimmy Sivia of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., placed third.
In a make-up feature from June 13, Sivia became the fourth different Wingless feature winner in as many outings for the division this season. Sivia held off a hard-charging Derek Crane of Waukegan, Ill., while Klemko closed his night with a third-place finish.
In other action, Sheboygan's Joel Seegert brought his family-run and family-sponsored Modified to its first Wilmot feature win. Seegert held off two-time Wilmot champion Mike Simons of Genoa City, as the pair battled throughout the closing laps.
Simons wound up second, while Eagle's Steve Mueller was third. Seegert became the fourth different Modified feature winner this season.
After breaking this weekend for the Fourth of July, next up for the third-mile clay oval is the traditional Badger 40 for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series on July 11. A Wingless Sprint Invitational is also on the card.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m., with on-track activity at 6 and racing to follow.
The World of Outlaws/World Racing Group is leasing Wilmot Raceway for the event and handling all ticket sales. All grandstand seating is general admission. A limited number of tickets and pit passes available. To purchase, fans can contact the World of Outlaws/World Racing Group through its website.
