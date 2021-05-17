Koch leads Women's Division, Lovely tops Super Senior Men's Division after first night of Match Game finals

Lurking just behind the top three is defending and three-time champion Courtney Wolf, who has 278 points and stayed in contention for a fourth title. Wolf knocked over 278 pins Sunday and had a match record of 4-2.

Rounding out the top five and tied with Wolf at 278 points is Allie Hedges, who started the night sizzling with a 300 in her first game. A 193 in her fourth game, however, hurt Hedges a bit, as she finished with a pinfall of 1,388 and a match record of 3-3.

Lovely leads Super Senior Men

The first night of the Super Senior Men's Division finals was also on Sunday, and Gary Lovely came out atop the 10-bowler field with 238 points. He had a five-game pinfall of 1,178, including a high of 267 in his fourth game, but a match record of just 2-3 for 238 points.

Jerry Elsen is just 14 points behind Lovely at 224, as he recorded a pinfall of 1,074 and a perfect match record of 5-0.

Jim Gentile is in third place with 182 points (1,092 pins, 3-2 match record), Rick Flocker is in fourth with 176 (1,026, 5-0) and Gary Wolf is in fifth with 167 (1,107, 2-3).

The second night of the Super Senior Men's finals is also Wednesday.