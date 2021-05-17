Koch leads Women's Division, Lovely tops Super Senior Men's Division after first night of Match Game finals

Kim Koch entered finals week of the 57th annual Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament atop the Women's Division after last week's qualifying.
She wasted no time staying in first place.
On the first night of finals Sunday at Sheridan Lanes, Koch fired a 300 in her second game and fashioned a 737 series over her first three en route to a six-game pinfall of 1,429. Coupled with a 4-2 match record, Koch accumulated 349 points to take the Women's Division lead through the first night of finals.
In all divisions, bowlers are awarded 30 points for each match victory and gain one point for each pin over 200 in each game. They also lose a point for each pin under 200.
The second night of finals in the Women's Division, in which a champion will be crowned among the 12 bowlers, is Wednesday
Sarah McQuestion, who qualified in second place behind Koch, stayed in the same spot after her own strong night Sunday. McQuestion's high game was 253 and her low game was 216 as she racked up 1,074 pins. Coupled with a 5-1 match record, McQuestion totaled 324 points to stay just 25 behind Koch going into Wednesday.
Sarah Pobloski, meanwhile, is just 46 points back of Koch in third place with 303. Pobloski had a six-game pinfall of 1,353 and a match record of 5-1.
Lurking just behind the top three is defending and three-time champion Courtney Wolf, who has 278 points and stayed in contention for a fourth title. Wolf knocked over 278 pins Sunday and had a match record of 4-2.
Rounding out the top five and tied with Wolf at 278 points is Allie Hedges, who started the night sizzling with a 300 in her first game. A 193 in her fourth game, however, hurt Hedges a bit, as she finished with a pinfall of 1,388 and a match record of 3-3.
Lovely leads Super Senior Men
The first night of the Super Senior Men's Division finals was also on Sunday, and Gary Lovely came out atop the 10-bowler field with 238 points. He had a five-game pinfall of 1,178, including a high of 267 in his fourth game, but a match record of just 2-3 for 238 points.
Jerry Elsen is just 14 points behind Lovely at 224, as he recorded a pinfall of 1,074 and a perfect match record of 5-0.
Jim Gentile is in third place with 182 points (1,092 pins, 3-2 match record), Rick Flocker is in fourth with 176 (1,026, 5-0) and Gary Wolf is in fifth with 167 (1,107, 2-3).
The second night of the Super Senior Men's finals is also Wednesday.
Finals week continues tonight at Sheridan with the first night of the Senior Men's Division finals. The first night of the Men's Division finals is Tuesday.
Bowling begins at 6:30 each night.
57th Annual Kenosha News Match Game Bowling Tournament
At Sheridan Lanes
FINALS
Through Sunday
WOMEN'S DIVISION
THROUGH SUNDAY; FINALS CONCLUDE WEDNESDAY
Bowler Games Pinfall Record Pts.
1. Kim Koch 249-300-188-217-239-239 1,429 4-2 349
2. Sarah McQuestion 253-223-219-217-246-216 1,374 5-1 324
3. Sarah Pobloski 205-239-244-225-217-223 1,353 5-1 303
4. Courtney Wolf 205-238-227-227-235-236 1,358 4-2 278
5. Allie Hedges 300-224-211-193-212-248 1,388 3-3 278
6. Sharon Schulz 225-267-216-214-218-216 1,356 3-3 246
7. Angela Hanna 173-249-217-214-279-245 1,377 2-4 237
8. Lori Exner 193-214-236-227-238-217 1,325 3-3 215
9. Sommerlee Vasey 244-211-205-205-221-215 1,301 3-3 191
10. Tracy Beltoya 277-210-198-178-258-185 1,306 2-4 166
11. Lisa Hessefort 199-273-222-200-233-226 1,253 2-4 113
12. Ashley Pobloski 214-190-179-194-224-223 1,224 0-6 24
SUPER SENIOR MEN'S DIVISION
THROUGH SUNDAY; FINALS CONCLUDE WEDNESDAY
Bowler Games Pinfall Record Pts.
1. Gary Lovely 208-226-255-257-222 1,178 2-3 238
2. Jerry Elsen 196-200-218-237-223 1,074 5-0 224
3. Jim Gentile 257-232-171-224-208 1,092 3-2 182
4. Rock Flocker 212-180-206-211-217 1,026 5-0 176
5. Gary Wolf 218-245-229-215-200 1,107 2-3 167
6. Tim Ruelle 185-224-192-236-227 1,064 3-2 154
7. Frank Haselwander 213-200-183-172-203 971 2-3 31
8. Mike Lemke 196-152-231-161-190 930 2-3 (minus)-10
9. Lonnie McCrossen 145-174-234-191-194 938 1-4 (minus)-32
10. Mel Apilado 175-175-201-203-183 937 0-5 (minus)-63
MEN'S DIVISION (8 GAMES)
TOP 16 QUALIFY
THROUGH QUALIFYING; FINALS ARE TUESDAY AND FRIDAY
1. Riley Smith 1,977; 2. Joe Meier 1,959; 3. Ryan Zagar 1,954; 4. Ben Betchkal 1,947; 5. Kyle Zagar 1,947; 6. Josh Johnson 1,920; 7. Lennie Boresch Jr. 1,911; 8. Zach Sasser 1,905; 9. Mikey Hill 1,903; 10. Brandon Quinonez 1,892; 11. Billy Harris 1,888; 12. Jacob Boresch 1,866; 13. Dave Sjuggerud 1,844; 14. Ethan Linderman 1,843; 15. Nick Decesaro 1,839; 16. Justin Smith 1,823.
SENIOR MEN'S DIVISION (8 GAMES)
TOP 16 QUALIFY
THROUGH QUALIFYING; FINALS ARE MONDAY AND THURSDAY
1. Rich Beltoya 1,905; 2. Dave Sjuggerud 1,898; 3. John Brooks 1,828; 4. Dale Cramer 1,817; 5. Dave Wildman 1,811; 6. Gene Pobloski 1,802; 7. Rich Larsen 1,766; 8. Brian Nikolai 1,761; 9. Duane Murawski 1,748; 10. Joe Rimkus 1,740; 11. Matt Zagar 1,734; 12. John Peterson 1,733; 13. Dan Reynolds 1,730; 14. Kurt Phillips 1,722; 15. Ken Woods 1,720; 16. Steve Wittkowske 1,711.