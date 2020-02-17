Konwent off to hot start for UW

Between Friday and Sunday, Wisconsin faces the nation's top-three ranked teams in No. 1 Washington on Friday, No. 3 UCLA on Saturday and No. 2 Oklahoma on Sunday.

But Konwent and her teammates certainly aren't shying away from the challenge that lies ahead.

"Going through that (challenge) together, playing tough teams, we're going to be better suited for when we play in the Big Ten," she said. "We're seeing people who we're going to see in the NCAA Tournament. It's kind of excited."

Konwent said she expects to spend most of the season at first base, but also could see time as a designated player depending on what coach Yvette Healy and her staff decide how to manage the roster.

"Coach has been putting some people in different positions to kind of feel it out," Konwent said. "We have more depth than we've had in the past, which is amazing. ... We have two freshmen and one transfer who have been big contributors so far this season."

As for the future beyond this year? That's still a question mark.

Even though she's listed as a senior academically — and will complete her undergraduate degree this year — Konwent could still have two more seasons on the diamond if that's the route she decides to travel.