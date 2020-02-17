Konwent off to hot start for UW

It's safe to say former Central softball standout Kayla Konwent saw the ball pretty well last weekend.
Not that it should come as any surprise for the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year and a 2019 unanimous first-team, All-American selection.
Mashing the ball is what she does and does it at an extremely high level.
Konwent drilled two home runs, including a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning, to help the Wisconsin softball team to an 8-3 victory Sunday over No. 25 North Carolina in the finale of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in Chapel Hill, N.C.
"It was great," Konwent said during a brief stop back in Madison on Monday. "We had opening weekend (in Florida), and the teams weren't bad by any means, but we knew this week we were going to have to step it up a little bit. I think I was just excited to play some good competition.
"... I just had a game plan going forward (Sunday), and it worked out, I guess."
On the heels of her individual accolades from a year ago, Konwent garnered even more attention prior to the 2020 campaign.
Konwent, one of 13 returning Badgers this year, was placed on USA Softball's Collegiate Player of the Year Top 50 Watchlist, was named a pre-season All-American by Softball America and currently is ranked ninth among the top 100 players around the nation.
Through nine games, Konwent leads the Badgers with a .464 batting average (13-for-28), with two doubles, four home runs, eight RBI, 27 total bases, a .964 slugging percentage and a gaudy 1.535 OPS, which combines on base and slugging percentages.
The Badgers split four games last weekend with a 1-1 record against both Louisville and North Carolina. Through the first nine games, including a 4-1 record at the Florida Atlantic University Tournament to open the season Feb. 7-9, Wisconsin is 6-3.
Konwent is confident that good things are again on the horizon for the Badgers.
"I think we're going to be a good team this year," she said. "We have depth, we have quite a few mature players on the team, quite a few seniors who can contribute. I think we're going to be good. I have high expectations of what this season could bring.
"We're one big family and are just playing the game we love."
Back in the groove
So far so good, Konwent said, as the team works in new faces and gears up for what the Badgers hope is their fourth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament at the end of the season.
Next up for the Badgers this weekend is a challenge of mammoth proportions when they travel to Cathedral City, Calif. for a five-game stretch at the Mary Nutter College Classic.
Between Friday and Sunday, Wisconsin faces the nation's top-three ranked teams in No. 1 Washington on Friday, No. 3 UCLA on Saturday and No. 2 Oklahoma on Sunday.
But Konwent and her teammates certainly aren't shying away from the challenge that lies ahead.
"Going through that (challenge) together, playing tough teams, we're going to be better suited for when we play in the Big Ten," she said. "We're seeing people who we're going to see in the NCAA Tournament. It's kind of excited."
Konwent said she expects to spend most of the season at first base, but also could see time as a designated player depending on what coach Yvette Healy and her staff decide how to manage the roster.
"Coach has been putting some people in different positions to kind of feel it out," Konwent said. "We have more depth than we've had in the past, which is amazing. ... We have two freshmen and one transfer who have been big contributors so far this season."
As for the future beyond this year? That's still a question mark.
Even though she's listed as a senior academically — and will complete her undergraduate degree this year — Konwent could still have two more seasons on the diamond if that's the route she decides to travel.
As a freshman, she played in just 16 games, followed by a sophomore season that was completely lost to injury.
That's a decision for down the road, she said.
"I'm taking it day-by-day," Konwent said. "I'm just listening to my body and not making any commitments. Me and 'Coach' and the training staff are all on the same page, just making sure we're taking care of my body.
"Softball is important, but my body after, I want to be able to hold my kids and run around with my kids and not be limited in what I can do the rest of my life. ... We're just treating each moment as being present in the moment."