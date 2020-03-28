Konwent reflects on her time as a Badger

The 2020 softball season couldn't have started any better for former Central standout Kayla Konwent.
A unanimous first-team All-American a season ago, the University of Wisconsin slugger picked up right where she left off through the Badgers' first 24 games.
Then the world screeched to a stop when the coronavirus pandemic struck.
So like college athletes at all levels, Konwent now is faced with a bit of an unknown future, both on the field and beyond as she prepares to finish her undergraduate degree.
It's been quite the adjustment since word came down the season had ended prior to the start of the Big Ten season.
"At first, I was devastated," Konwent said. "I had no idea what to do. You realize that your identity and so much of your life is made up of softball. From the time you wake up until 5 o'clock is already filled. I had to build my new routine.
"I've been so happy this week, just because I've been productive and catching up on things I couldn't do during the season. Definitely, it's been a hard time. As a senior, I think it might hit me a little later."
Konwent, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, was off to a red-hot start with a team-leading .406 batting average (26-for-64), with 11 runs scored, seven home runs and 14 RBI.
And fittingly enough, her last at-bat — maybe her final one as a collegian — was a leadoff home run in Wisconsin's 9-0 win over Massachusetts in Tampa, Fla., on March 8.
Future uncertain
Whether Konwent takes advantage of two more years of eligibility, and possibly three if the NCAA extends that offer to spring athletes, remains to be seen.
That's a decision she'll make down the road, but for right now her thoughts are with everyone else affected by the pandemic.
"In this time, I'm trying to be there for my friends, family and teammates," Konwent said. "Believe it or not, as softball players, we're probably less impacted than our communities, our friends and our families.
"I feel like I'm still trying to be there for them. I haven't had time to sit down and think about what this means. We've come together closer as a team, especially our senior class. Who could have expected this to happen?"
Konwent, a senior academically, had two previous redshirt seasons following a pair of surgeries that cost her her part of her freshman year and all of her sophomore year.
She said there will be some conversations soon with family, her coaches and the trainers at Wisconsin to determine the next step.
"Me and my mom have talked about it, and I want to talk about it more with my coaches and training staff," Konwent said. "The trainer's opinion means more to me than just about anybody."
A big piece to the decision is her post-softball life, Konwent said, as she hopes to be a parent someday and one who can maintain an active lifestyle with her future children.
"Our coach is a great mom, and my mom is a great mom, and that included them running around with their kids, doing sports with them and just being mobile," Konwent said. "I just want to be able to have fun with my kids and not live my life in pain."
The decision by the NCAA to scrap the season came while the Badgers were back in Madison and preparing to fly to Pennsylvania to face Villanova on March 18.
And there's no doubt, especially given how fast this pandemic has taken over the globe, that the choice to end the year was the right one, Konwent said.
"They made a good decision," she said. "It's just super hard for us to see (as players) how that is a good decision when your heart wants to play softball. I think they made a great decision. Our families who travel are diehards, so they were going to come no matter what.
"The health and safety of our families and us is definitely more important than the game."
Amazing journey
If this is indeed the end of the road for the former two-time Wisconsin High School Gatorade Player of the Year, it's been quite the journey for Konwent.
And it's one she'll always cherish.
"I definitely wouldn't change being a Badger for the world," she said. "... I think the people and the relationships I've built there are truly the most special thing to come out of it. ... It's been pretty second to none."
Konwent, who is set to earn her undergraduate degree in consumer behavior after she completing an internship this summer that was canceled because of the pandemic, said she's become involved with a new passion as well.
She joined the Athletes in Action group in Madison, which is an international sports organization focused on helping sport-minded individuals to help grow their relationship with Jesus.
"It's literally changed my life," Konwent said. "I think that's helped me gain some perspective in this time and offered me some hope to have my identity based in other things besides softball. I can't even begin to think how this time would be if I couldn't have that hope in other things and softball was the only other thing that I had."
