Konwent reflects on her time as a Badger

"Me and my mom have talked about it, and I want to talk about it more with my coaches and training staff," Konwent said. "The trainer's opinion means more to me than just about anybody."

A big piece to the decision is her post-softball life, Konwent said, as she hopes to be a parent someday and one who can maintain an active lifestyle with her future children.

"Our coach is a great mom, and my mom is a great mom, and that included them running around with their kids, doing sports with them and just being mobile," Konwent said. "I just want to be able to have fun with my kids and not live my life in pain."

The decision by the NCAA to scrap the season came while the Badgers were back in Madison and preparing to fly to Pennsylvania to face Villanova on March 18.

And there's no doubt, especially given how fast this pandemic has taken over the globe, that the choice to end the year was the right one, Konwent said.

"They made a good decision," she said. "It's just super hard for us to see (as players) how that is a good decision when your heart wants to play softball. I think they made a great decision. Our families who travel are diehards, so they were going to come no matter what.