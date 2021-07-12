Kryptic claims Rotary men's division crown

One of the annual staples of summertime activities in the city made its return to Lincoln Park last weekend with the 49th annual Rotary Club of Kenosha West Softball Tournament.

And by all accounts, the action on the field didn't disappoint.

Three champions were crowned, including two on Sunday, as Kryptic won the Men's Division title, and The Don't Bothers earned the title in the Co-Ed Division.

Squirrels captured the Women's Division crown Saturday.

Rotary Board member and one of the tournament's organizers, Christian Venegas, said many were to thank for the successful return of the event, which was canceled last summer because of the pandemic.

"The Rotary Club of Kenosha West would like to extend their gratitude to all of our participants this past weekend," Venegas said. "The tournament was a great way to get Kenosha back out in Lincoln Park. (There were) lots of great softball teams (who) came out to display their talent. Big kudos to them.

"The club would also like to extend an enormous 'thank you' to the umpires and volunteer staff. Without them, none of this would be possible. Even through some hard times, the Rotary Club makes the best of the situations. They gave it their all to put on a show for the community."