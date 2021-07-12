Kryptic claims Rotary men's division crown

One of the annual staples of summertime activities in the city made its return to Lincoln Park last weekend with the 49th annual Rotary Club of Kenosha West Softball Tournament.
And by all accounts, the action on the field didn't disappoint.
Three champions were crowned, including two on Sunday, as Kryptic won the Men's Division title, and The Don't Bothers earned the title in the Co-Ed Division.
Squirrels captured the Women's Division crown Saturday.
Rotary Board member and one of the tournament's organizers, Christian Venegas, said many were to thank for the successful return of the event, which was canceled last summer because of the pandemic.
"The Rotary Club of Kenosha West would like to extend their gratitude to all of our participants this past weekend," Venegas said. "The tournament was a great way to get Kenosha back out in Lincoln Park. (There were) lots of great softball teams (who) came out to display their talent. Big kudos to them.
"The club would also like to extend an enormous 'thank you' to the umpires and volunteer staff. Without them, none of this would be possible. Even through some hard times, the Rotary Club makes the best of the situations. They gave it their all to put on a show for the community."
The Men's Division finale came down to a winner-take-all matchup between Kryptic and Spanky's Chicks in the double-elimination bracket.
Kryptic rolled into the first title contest with four straight victories, as it defeated Petco Lost Boys, 20-5; Sick Evolved, 19-4; Monstars, 14-7; and Spanky's Chicks, 26-11.
The loss to Kryptic Sunday morning sent Spanky's Chicks into the loser's bracket, where it stayed alive with a 27-8 win over The Master Batters to earn a spot in the first championship contest.
In that matchup, Spanky's Chicks avenged the 26-11 loss to Kryptic earlier in the day with a 15-8 decision that forced the deciding contest, won by Kryptic, 10-7, to bring home the Men's Division title.
Kryptic manager Anthony Reyes said his team, based out of Salem but with players from around the immediate area and Illinois, was excited to bring home the crown.
"It feels pretty great," he said. "It was really nice to have a crowd. It kind of brought you back to a childhood feeling of having a crowd there and the competitiveness with that. (It was great) just to see a town so passionate about a tournament that's been going on (for 49 years). It was great to be a part of."
The matchups with Spanky's Chicks were a battle from start to finish, Reyes said.
"They have a lot of good players," he said. "They have a lot of experienced players. We have quite a few first-year players. We just had to dig deep and battle back and forth, can't hang your hard, have to finish strong and do the best you can."
Kryptic jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the second title game before Spanky's Chicks cut into the deficit and had the bases loaded in the seventh inning before Kryptic was able to wiggle out of danger to clinch the title.
After the loss in the first championship game, Reyes said his team had to put that setback out of its mind before the finale.
"We had a group meeting," he said. "We just had to come together, calm down, go back to the basics, take it inning by inning, make sure we get the sure outs, don't overstress and just make sure we kept playing as a unit."
Other winners
A similar scenario played out in the Co-Ed Division as The Don't Bothers and Ya Sabes/Union Park Tavern battled three times between Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
Ya Sabes won the first matchup, 21-20, on Saturday to give The Don't Bothers its first loss of the tournament — and the exact same score flipped Sunday, this time with The Don't Bothers coming out on top.
In the finale, it was The Don't Bothers with an 11-10 decision to win the bracket.
The tournament also featured a three-team Women's Division with Squirrels defeating CD/DVD Warehouse, 13-11, in the single-elimination bracket.