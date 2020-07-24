KUSD AD's pleased with WIAA vote

Residents in the Kenosha Unified School District may have heard a collective sigh of relief early Thursday afternoon.
And if they did, it likely came from the trio of athletic directors who lead the sports programs at Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail, respectively.
In a much-awaited decision by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Board of Control, the starting dates for the 2020 fall sports season were approved by an 8-3 vote.
Now there’s a starting point. The Board of Control approved a motion to start practices for the “low-risk” sports of girls golf, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country and girls swimming Aug. 17, followed by the “high-risk” sports of football, boys and girls volleyball and boys soccer Aug. 24.
There’s many other issues to be settled, but now the uncertainty has ended.
“We’ve just been here spinning our wheels with all the ‘maybes and what ifs,’” Bradford Athletic Director John P. Ruffolo said. “Now at least we can get to work planning on how we’re going to do this safely and give the kids a great experience.”
Tremper Athletic Director John Matera agreed.
“I think it’s great to have a plan in place that provides hope for our fall athletes,” he said. “There’s been so much uncertainty that it naturally leads to questions about the futures of the seasons. Now we have a road map on how to proceed. I think that will put a lot of people’s minds at ease.”
The vote to move forward and not cancel, which some districts in the state have done already, leaves hope alive, Indian Trail Athletic Director Eric Corbett said.
“The overall vibe for us is everybody’s excited they still have the opportunity to play some here in the fall,” he said. “It would have been difficult if they wanted to move stuff to the spring, just because you have so many conflicts.
“... As it stands right now, it’s great that everybody should still get the opportunity this fall. Hopefully, that holds true.”
Tied to the vote Thursday was a strong message of local control. If some districts suddenly have to stop participating because of an increase in cases, there are measures in place to help them.
But if others can proceed without issues, starting, even late, is a better option than not at all.
“I’m happy to hear that they understand there is nuance and complexity to this issue, and that we can’t paint with a broad brush, not only geographically, but in terms of all the sports,” Ruffolo said. “There’s not the same risk in every community, and there’s not the same risk in every sport. I think this decision seems to show an understanding of that.”
Both Ruffolo and Matera wear dual hats as spring coaches in softball and baseball, and from that perspective, the news Thursday was important as well.
There had been talk of moving the spring sports into the summer, which would have made for a very difficult situation at both schools — and very likely around the state as athletes would have to choose between a number of activities.
After the spring sports lost the 2020 season when the pandemic began, the thought of having it significantly altered or even lost again wasn’t anything that Ruffolo wanted to entertain.
“The idea of taking the spring sports and moving them to the summer was just a slap in the face to every spring sport athlete,” he said. “It told them that they didn’t matter even after the worst possible outcome happened this past spring.”
Every spring athlete in 2020 felt that pain, Matera said.
“Regardless of sport, they lost their seasons this past spring,” he said. “Had the seasons been moved from spring to summer of 2021, that would be the second year in a row that those kids were losing out on normalcy.
“I think that normalcy is what we need to get back to, relative to the spring sports. Moving those spring sports to summer would have put the spring sports in turmoil for the second year in a row.”
It’s very likely there will be a lot of moving parts when it comes to scheduling as different districts make individual decisions, Corbett said.
Madison LaFollette, which was supposed to play football against Indian Trail, already has canceled that contest for the upcoming season.
“There could be a lot of shuffling around that is going to take place here in the course of the next month,” he said. “I’m going to be really curious what other school districts decide to do. That’s going to have a bearing on our schedules.”
