KUSD AD's pleased with WIAA vote

The vote to move forward and not cancel, which some districts in the state have done already, leaves hope alive, Indian Trail Athletic Director Eric Corbett said.

“The overall vibe for us is everybody’s excited they still have the opportunity to play some here in the fall,” he said. “It would have been difficult if they wanted to move stuff to the spring, just because you have so many conflicts.

“... As it stands right now, it’s great that everybody should still get the opportunity this fall. Hopefully, that holds true.”

Tied to the vote Thursday was a strong message of local control. If some districts suddenly have to stop participating because of an increase in cases, there are measures in place to help them.

But if others can proceed without issues, starting, even late, is a better option than not at all.

“I’m happy to hear that they understand there is nuance and complexity to this issue, and that we can’t paint with a broad brush, not only geographically, but in terms of all the sports,” Ruffolo said. “There’s not the same risk in every community, and there’s not the same risk in every sport. I think this decision seems to show an understanding of that.”