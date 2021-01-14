KUSD Girls Basketball Preview Capsules

After waiting it out since the Kenosha Unified School District suspended athletics from Nov. 30 through Jan. 3, the KUSD girls basketball programs finally got to start competing this week.
Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail each opened their seasons on Tuesday night, with the Red Devils hosting the Trojans and the Hawks visiting Franklin. On Friday, Bradford hosts Oak Creek and Tremper hosts Indian Trail.
Here's a quick look at each team as the abbreviated 2021 season gets underway:
Bradford
Head coach: Nicole Ferrille
Last season: 10-13 (6-8, 4th place Southeast Conference; Lost in WIAA Division-1 regional semifinals)
Key graduates from last season: None
Key returnees this season: Nevaeh Thomas (17.1 points, 11.7 rebounds per game, first-team All-SEC); Jordyn Brown (8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds per game, honorable mention All-SEC); Syderah Farmer (5.4 points, 6.0 rebounds per game); Haley Christiansen (8.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists per game, honorable mention All-SEC)
Strengths: "Four returning starters," Ferrille said.
Weaknesses: "Depth," Ferrille said.
Of note: "On our roster of eight, we have four sophomores and a freshman," Ferrille said. "Despite all that is going on in the season, these girls are always ready to play."
Coach's top teams in conference: Oak Creek, Franklin, Bradford, Indian Trail, Tremper
Opening week: vs. Tremper (W, 60-46); vs. Oak Creek (Friday)
Tremper
Head coach: Lynell Collins
Last season: 6-18 (3-11, Tied 6th place Southeast Conference; Lost in WIAA Division-1 regional semifinals)
Key graduates from last season: Jasmine Williams (2.8 points per game); Brianna Pacetti (14.8 points per game, honorable mention All-SEC)
Key returnees this season: Brooke Clements (10.0 points, 10.2 rebounds per game, honorable mention All-SEC); Madison Kasianowicz (5.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists per game, honorable mention All-SEC); Zipporah Gordon (4.7 rebounds, 5.2 points per game); Meghan Ignarski (3.4 points, 3.7 rebounds per game); Siara Vasquez (4.4 points per game); Kathryn Keckeisen; Elizabeth Karmann; Ellie Chianello
Strengths: "The strength for our team will be experience in the system," Collins said. "This will be their second year in our system on offense and defense."
Weaknesses: "Size and height," Collins said.
Of note: The Trojans are also looking for some contributions from a pair of newcomers in sophomore transfer Alianna Brown and junior Angel Morrison-Tolbert.
Coach's top teams in conference: Not provided
Opening week: at Bradford (L, 60-46); vs. Indian Trail (Friday)
Indian Trail
Head coach: Rob VanDyke
Last season: 8-14 (5-9, 5th place Southeast Conference; Lost in WIAA Division-1 regional semifinals)
Key graduates from last season: Kelsey Stouffer (2.7 points per game); Kelsey Cornell (4.2 points per game); Maddie Kozel (3.9 points, 2.3 rebounds per game); Jasani Williams (7.5 points, 2.8 rebounds per game, third-team All-SEC); Bella Gosda
Key returnees from last season: Kalina Winslow (14.5 points, 3.0 rebounds per game, second-team All-SEC); Lauryn Johnson (5.8 points, 5.6 rebounds per game, honorable mention All-SEC); Meghan Parmentier; Taylor Jacobson (3.2 points per game, honorable mention All-SEC); Libby LaLonde; Grace Peltier
Strengths: "We have a lot of girls returning who played meaningful minutes this past season and will be that much stronger a second year in our system," VanDyke said. "I am also looking forward to some newcomers from JV and incoming freshmen that we believe can make meaningful contributions throughout our program."
Weaknesses: "I think one thing for us will be how we respond to challenges," VanDyke said. "Challenges we create, for example, overcoming a deficit, to challenges that are our of our control. It will be important that we stay focused on the moment and overcome each challenge as it presents itself."
Of note: In addition to being a second-team All-SEC pick last season as a junior, Winslow was also named first-team All-County.
Coach's top teams in conference: Oak Creek, Franklin, Racine Case (not playing yet), Bradford, Tremper
Opening week: at Franklin (L, 72-24); at Tremper (Friday)