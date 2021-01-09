KUSD returns to athletic competition

When the Bradford boys swimming team hosts Franklin and the Indian Trail boys swimming team hosts Oak Creek at the YMCA Callahan Branch on Monday at 4:30 p.m., it'll officially mark the Kenosha Unified Schools District's return to athletic competition.

KUSD completed its falls sports schedule, but athletic competition in the district has been on hold since the School Board voted on Nov. 17 to move students to all-virtual instruction through Jan. 8, which was this past Friday. With that vote, KUSD also voted to suspend all KUSD athletic activities from Nov. 30 through Jan. 3, which was a week ago Sunday.

That included all practices, weight lifting and team-related activities, but KUSD programs were allowed to begin practicing again this past Monday, Jan. 4, and can begin competition again this week. The winter sports sanctioned by the WIAA are boys and girls basketball, gymnastics, boys and girls hockey (KUSD only has a boys program), boys swimming and wrestling.

As was the case for fall sports, the KUSD programs — Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail — will be playing a conference-only schedule. For now, the Southeast Conference includes five programs, the three KUSD schools, Franklin and Oak Creek. The three Racine Unified School District programs, Case, Park and Horlick, still have athletic events on hold indefinitely.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}