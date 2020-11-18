KUSD suspends athletics from Nov. 30 through Jan. 3

Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail will have to wait until the new year for their winter sports seasons to get fully underway.
On Tuesday, the Kenosha Unified School Board voted 6-1 to to move students to all-virtual instruction beginning Nov. 30 and continuing through Jan. 8. In conjunction with that vote, the board decided to suspend all KUSD athletic activities from Nov. 30 through Jan. 3.
The suspension will apply to all athletic activities, including games, practices, open gyms and strength training. The winter season is scheduled to restart on Monday, Jan. 3, with a week reserved for team practices only and no competitions.
Per WIAA rules, winter sports began around the state this week with the start of practices for girls basketball, gymnastics and boys hockey. Practices for boys basketball, boys swimming and wrestling can begin Monday.
Girls basketball teams can start competition on Tuesday, while boys hockey teams can start competition on Friday, Nov. 27, which is prior to KUSD's Nov. 30 suspension date. The rest of the winter sports can't begin competition until December, which is after the Nov. 30 cutoff.
Once that arrives, there will be no athletic activities in KUSD until at least Jan. 4.
"I ... am sure there are many questions out there, and at this time we may have answers to some of those questions, but there is also a great deal of unknown on how January and February will play out," KUSD Coordinator of Athletics Bryan Mogensen said in an email sent to the entire KUSD athletic department Tuesday morning.
"We will do our best to provide you with updates as we have them. As it currently stands, everything that is on the schedule for conference play starting the week of Monday, Jan. 11, will remain on the schedule. We will explore the possibility of filling in some of the gaps with other conference teams in the coming weeks."
Mogensen also encouraged coaches to connect with their athletes virtually.
"Now, more than ever, our kids are searching for something positive in their lives, as well as an opportunity to connect with their peers and adults they look up to," he said.
"... Please understand, we are working to do everything we can to provide an opportunity for our kids to compete for their schools this winter. Let's use this as an opportunity to show our kids the importance of resilience, flexibility and creativity through your leadership.
"When Jan. 4 comes, we will be ready to move forward and make the best of this season that we possibly can."
The WIAA fall sports calendar has been completed, except for football, which wraps up this week.
The only KUSD team playing this week is Bradford, which plays at Hartland Arrowhead at 5 p.m. Thursday. Bradford athletic director John P. Ruffolo confirmed that the game is still on, since it's before the Nov. 30 suspension date.
