WILMOT — The first battle of western Kenosha County goes to the Panthers.

That's because starting pitcher Jake Christiansen put forth a "hey, we're here, remember us?" type of performance Monday evening in a classic duel in the Southern Lakes Conference.

The visiting Falcons took a 1-0 lead in their first try, but the Wilmot Panthers got tallies in the fourth inning and final at-bat to rally past their friendly neighbor roughly 5 miles to the northeast, 2-1.

It was perhaps the very first big, BIG victory for Wilmot second-year head coach Karl Richter, an Antioch, Ill. native who was part of the Burlington Demons coaching staff for years, including their 2016 WIAA Division 1 state championship victory.

Central head coach Jacob Morman, whose team is coming off a stellar 2022 campaign that saw Westosha reach the state tournament for the first time in 20 years, admitted his boys couldn't quite solve the riddle that was Christiansen's pitching.

"As expected it was a close, well contested baseball game. We didn't do enough to win the game," Morman said Tuesday morning. "We have to have more competitive at-bats top to bottom in our lineup if we want to be successful. Tip your cap to Christiansen, who pitched really well for them and made it hard for us to get anything going all day."

On Tuesday afternoon, Richter was writing his practice plan for the day when he said Adam Switalski, Central's starting pitcher, had a strong game but left with the score 1-1.

Relief pitcher Seth Brankey had a bad inning, eventually loading the bases with Panthers, but getting two outs.

That's when Kyle DePasquale played the role of hero for the day.

He smashed a solid single to score pinch-runner Sean Thornton, and the Panthers celebrated their first win of the season (1-2).

Wilmot's Cody Pappadakis led off the rally with a hit, and Thornton advanced to second base with nobody out thanks to a passed ball.

"It was a huge win," Richter said. "Christiansen got out of some big jams. The only Falcon run scored on a lazy fly ball where our guys caught it, but the right-fielder collided with him, and it was a dropped ball. Otherwise, Hayden was solid."

Hayden Christiansen and teammate Jake, the son of Wilmot Union High School Athletic Director Herm Christiansen, are not related, but the school is sure lucky to have them.

And for the next four seasons, they may even be luckier that Chance Ruby is a Panther.

The freshman phenom has been playing club baseball for several years, and he already plays like a seasoned upperclassmen.

"He's the real deal," Richter said of Ruby, whose bases-loaded single tied the game in the fourth inning. "He lives in Twin Lakes and played some club ball for GTS and Genoa City.

As for the Falcons, who are ranked in the top 10 in the state according to Prep Baseball Report, it was the first loss (2-1).

"In the end there was a lot of teachable moments in this game for us," Morman added. "We will make the corrections, learn from it and be a better for it. This is a great group of kids that I know will respond to adversity in the right way. Adam Switalski for us pitched outstanding and did everything he could to give us a chance to win the game. He's our ace and has delivered in every inning he's pitched for us this year. I can't say enough about his leadership."

Central travels to Tremper for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch Wednesday, before returning home in a potential revenge game against Wilmot Thursday at 4:30.

The Southern Lakes Conference plays two-game series, home and home, throughout the season.

Wilmot was swept by Burlington in the Panthers' first two-game series, while the Falcons edged St. Joseph, 5-4, and Delavan-Darien, 10-0.

Boys golf

The Central High School boys golf team played hosts to the Falcon Scramble on Monday at The Club at Strawberry Creek.

They felt right at home and secured first place at the eight-team scramble with the pairing of Conner L'Esperance and Matthew Martin being the class of the field.

L'Esperance and Martin finished with a 64. The next closest to the Central pairing was Jacob Brown and Nathan Beutel of Burlington with a 66.

Central's overall consistency in its team paved the way to the overall victory. Behind L'Esperance and Martin, the Falcons enjoyed solid outings from Dylan Bruni and Aidan Hawkins (69) as well as Bennett Gatto and Evan Pelli (72).

Wilmot placed third as a team at the scramble. Dane Turner and Adam Cole finished with a 74 and were matched by the Panthers' tandem of Layne Gauger and Davis Schlagenhaft. Kevin Gronke and John Olenick finished with an 81.

Central won the team competition with a 205 ahead of Union Grove (224). Wilmot finished third with a 229.