Lancers throttle Eagles in D-5 playoff game

Yes, it’s been a season like none other. Sure, there have been more games moved, cancelled and postponed than anyone cares to count. And of course, no one knows what tomorrow holds let alone next week.
Just don’t tell Matt Rizzo and his St. Joseph football team that this truncated, interrupted and often downright nettlesome campaign doesn’t have the usual meaning.
“How about those Lancers!” Rizzo shouted late Friday night as he boarded the team bus that was all revved up for the four-mile crosstown trek from Jaskwhich Stadium, where the second-seeded Lancers had just toppled third-seeded Christian Life, 49-7, in a WIAA Division-5 Level 1 playoff game and the first-ever varsity meeting between the schools.
St. Joseph got two touchdowns apiece from junior Caden Tolefree and sophomore Luke Schuler in the first half and one from freshman Jayden Gordon in the second half to roll to its first postseason victory since the first round in 2016.
“It feels great that we made it this far,” said Tolefree, who rushed for 50 yards on seven carries, all in the first half, and scored on a nifty 15-yard run on St. Joseph’s opening possession to start the onslaught. “We’re just so blessed and so fortunate to be here.”
Indeed, the Lancers (3-3) clicked on all cylinders from the start, beginning with a defense that stonewalled the outmanned Eagles from the opening whistle.
“Our defense was great,” said junior quarterback Jacob Ashmus, who was nearly flawless in his one half of action, completing 7-of-11 passes for 180 yards and a pair of flashy scoring strikes to Schuler covering 12 yards in the first quarter and 59 yards just before halftime.
“We should have had a goose egg, but our defense played great. You can’t ask for anything more.”
Rizzo, in his second year at the St. Joseph helm, couldn’t find anything to criticize 20 minutes after the game on a frosty, 32-degree night.
“This group hasn’t been in the playoffs (until Friday),” said Rizzo, whose squad earned a berth in the championship of its Division-5 pod against Midwest Classic Conference rival and top-seeded Racine Lutheran on Friday at Central High School in Paddock Lake.
“(We’re thrilled) to get our first win, our first game in the playoffs, and to get a statement win as well. With all due respect to Christian Life and Coach (Jack) Decker — we love him, he’s a great guy, great coach, and they have a bunch of really good kids — I was really proud of our execution tonight and our focus and putting our foot on the pedal and not letting up.”
Decker, in his fifth season overall with a program that’s now in its second season of its second go-around at the varsity level, certainly took notice in the disparity in talent and experience.
Support Local Journalism
“We’re still a really young team,” said Decker, whose 3-4 squad swept a pair of road games this year from Living Word Lutheran and claimed a forfeit win over Whitefish Bay Dominican. “We had only four seniors. St. Joe’s is well-coached (and) they’re an established program with a lot of athletes, so we knew we had to play a really clean game, and we made a lot of mistakes.
"They took advantage of that.”
With 2 minute, 25 seconds remaining in the first quarter, that talent gap was on display as Ashmus bought himself considerable time in the pocket while drifting to his right and threw back to the middle of the field for a 12-yard scoring pass to Schuler, an emerging 6-foot-3 sophomore who towered above the CLS defense.
“He was rolling and our line had very good protection,” said Schuler, who finished the half and the game with four catches for 94 yards. “There was enough time to get the ball off and I had to scramble, and he had good vision and saw me.”
After Tolefree and junior classmate DeAndre Baptiste (six carries, 34 yards) registered short scoring runs, Ashmus and Schuler connected on the play of the night to extend the St. Joseph lead to 35-0 with 1:43 left before the intermission.
Ashmus floated to his right on a planned rollout on a first-and-10 from the Lancers' 41-yard line after a change of possession and found the rangy Schuler in stride, giving the hosts an insurmountable advantage and drawing more than a few “oohs” and “aahs” from the COVID-limited gathering.
“It starts up front,” said Ashmus, who completed seven of his first eight attempts for all of his 180 yards and both scores. “Our line did a really good job. We rolled the pocket and Luke was able to get behind the corner and I just lofted it up and he made a great catch and a great run.”
At that point, St. Joseph — which outgained CLS 432-136 — was certainly up and running.
Rizzo, whose team previously defeated Burlington Catholic Central and Living Word Lutheran, said that everyone on the team is starting to find their stride.
“Once we hit our creases a couple of times on that first drive, I knew that the play-calling could be simple and within our game plan, and I would not have to go too far out of it," Rizzo said.
Speaking of far out, that’s what Ashmus thought of the Lancers’ first playoff victory in four years.
“I don’t know the last time we won a playoff game,” he said, beaming. “So it’s great. The school’s gonna love it and the community’s gonna love it.
"We’re like the big men on campus now.”
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
INDIAN TRIAL VS OAK CREEK
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
INDIAN TRAIL VS OAK CREEK
WATCHING THE GAME FROM OUTSIDE THE FENCE
Central Football 1
Central Football 2
Central Football 3
SJ Football 1
SJ Football 2
Sj Football 3
SJ Football 4
SJ Football 5
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!