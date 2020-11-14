Lancers throttle Eagles in D-5 playoff game

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re still a really young team,” said Decker, whose 3-4 squad swept a pair of road games this year from Living Word Lutheran and claimed a forfeit win over Whitefish Bay Dominican. “We had only four seniors. St. Joe’s is well-coached (and) they’re an established program with a lot of athletes, so we knew we had to play a really clean game, and we made a lot of mistakes.

"They took advantage of that.”

With 2 minute, 25 seconds remaining in the first quarter, that talent gap was on display as Ashmus bought himself considerable time in the pocket while drifting to his right and threw back to the middle of the field for a 12-yard scoring pass to Schuler, an emerging 6-foot-3 sophomore who towered above the CLS defense.

“He was rolling and our line had very good protection,” said Schuler, who finished the half and the game with four catches for 94 yards. “There was enough time to get the ball off and I had to scramble, and he had good vision and saw me.”

After Tolefree and junior classmate DeAndre Baptiste (six carries, 34 yards) registered short scoring runs, Ashmus and Schuler connected on the play of the night to extend the St. Joseph lead to 35-0 with 1:43 left before the intermission.