Lavey preparing for next step

"You get seen and stuff, and then they have like videos and stuff they can go through. They can go and watch old games."

In the meantime, as one of the Cardinals' leaders, Lavey has worked to keep the team together any way possible and to help teammates who ask for it. Still in Louisville, he's been working out at home and playing catch with teammates who live in the same on-campus housing.

"Once it actually got shut down (for the season), it was just a really confusing time," Lavey said. "Nobody's gone through it, so nobody really knew what was going to happen. It was just a very confusing time, but we stuck together as a team. We made sure everybody was all right. Coach Mac reached out, sending texts and stuff, motivating guys. Nothing changed from our culture, just we weren't playing, pretty much. ... All the guys stayed together and stuff, so that was cool.

"... Just texting guys, seeing what their plans are and seeing if I could help them out. Being an older guy, you have that experience that some of the younger guys may not have. If they have some questions they'd like to ask, it's just nice to be there for them."

As for the frustration of seeing his own college career end suddenly, Lavey used a baseball metaphor to reconcile with that.