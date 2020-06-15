Lavey signs with Seattle Mariners

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tremper graduate Justin Lavey is a professional baseball player.

On Sunday, it was announced that Lavey signed as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Mariners organization. The transaction was announced on Twitter by multiple sources, including the University of Louisville, where Lavey wrapped up his senior season this year.

“Extremely excited and thankful to announce I will be signing with the Seattle Mariners! God is Good!” Lavey tweeted Sunday.

Details of the contract were not available as of Monday morning, and the contract is also pending Lavey passing an official physical.

After finishing his career at Louisville in abrupt fashion this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lavey — a third baseman and shortstop — had hoped to be selected in the Major League Baseball Draft.

But those chances diminished when the draft was cut from 40 rounds to just five. It was held on Wednesday, and Lavey was not among those selected, which was not unexpected.

Many undrafted players, however, have received free-agent contracts, and the Mariners committed one to Lavey. According to a tweet by ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the maximum amount players signed as undrafted free agents can be paid is $20,000.