Lavey signs with Seattle Mariners
Baseball

Lavey Photo Contract

Tremper graduate Justin Lavey, shown playing with the University of Louisville, signed a contract with the Seattle Mariners organization Sunday as an undrafted free agent.

 PHOTO COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE

Tremper graduate Justin Lavey is a professional baseball player.

On Sunday, it was announced that Lavey signed as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Mariners organization. The transaction was announced on Twitter by multiple sources, including the University of Louisville, where Lavey wrapped up his senior season this year.

“Extremely excited and thankful to announce I will be signing with the Seattle Mariners! God is Good!” Lavey tweeted Sunday.

Details of the contract were not available as of Monday morning, and the contract is also pending Lavey passing an official physical.

After finishing his career at Louisville in abrupt fashion this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lavey — a third baseman and shortstop — had hoped to be selected in the Major League Baseball Draft.

But those chances diminished when the draft was cut from 40 rounds to just five. It was held on Wednesday, and Lavey was not among those selected, which was not unexpected.

Many undrafted players, however, have received free-agent contracts, and the Mariners committed one to Lavey. According to a tweet by ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the maximum amount players signed as undrafted free agents can be paid is $20,000.

Lavey, who graduated from Tremper in 2016, had a standout career at Louisville, one of the top programs in the country.

For his four-year career, Lavey played in 173 games, starting 143, and batted .277 with 146 hits, 83 runs, 31 doubles, three triples, eight homers, 88 RBI, 32 stolen bases, a .393 slugging percentage and a .347 on-base percentage. He also notched a .949 fielding percentage, with 275 assists to just 22 errors.

Named third-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference last season, Lavey played in two College World Series with the Cardinals, in 2017 and 2019.

He was drafted in the 39th round out of high school by the Chicago White Sox but did not sign a professional contract and instead honored his commitment to Louisville.

Justin Lavey Mug

Lavey
MARCH ON SIXTH

