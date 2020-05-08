Learning to live in the moment

A traumatic injury as a result of a fly ball lost in the sun cost then Bradford junior Kylar Broesch the remainder of the 2019 season.
But it couldn’t take away her spirit — or her fight for that matter.
After two surgeries to repair the damage, Broesch set her sights on what should have been a memorable 2020.
Enter a global pandemic that has stolen the spring season for every athlete around the country, but once again, nothing can keep her down.
“It is pretty tough, but I’m just trying to stay in contact with everyone,” Broesch said. “We’re planning senior gifts and making videos to really just stay together as a team and get our bonds strong again.”
After seeing her season end in the first inning of a WIAA Division 1 regional final last year against Union Grove, along with Bradford’s run to the State Tournament and now COVID-19, Broesch has learned plenty.
And at the top of the list? Take nothing for granted.
“I know it sounds cliche, but spend every moment like you’re never going to get it again,” she said. “I’m really glad I live my life to the fullest while I still have my time with my team.”
Broesch was enjoying a solid junior campaign when she was injured — with a .405 batting average, a 1.146 OPS, five doubles, three triples, three home runs and 24 RBI. As a pitcher, she had posted a 6-1 record with a 2.61 earned run average.
Looking back at her now prematurely closed Bradford career, Broesch said she’s taking many fond memories with her.
“My time at Bradford, I truly wouldn’t choose any other school to go to,” she said. “That team is like a family to me. It’s just so welcoming. I can’t express how amazing the coaches are. (Head coach John P. Ruffolo) has helped me get so much knowledge on the sport.
“I did come in as a scrawny little freshman. I credit him for basically everything I know right now.”
Ruffolo said he’s proud of the work that Broesch put in to improve her game.
“Nothing has ever been given to that kid in softball,” he said. “She started fairly late in terms of playing competitive fastpitch. ... She has just been that consistent, hard-working, positive attitude (player).
“The way she responded to that injury was in line with how she’s handled every aspect of softball since she was 11.”
The scary moment
Broesch said the fly ball hit to her in right field in the top of the first inning hit the sun in just the right spot, which shattered her orbital and also left her with fractures in her cheekbone.
And it literally took just seconds for the swelling to completely close her eye, which later led to surgery to repair all the damage.
To say it was traumatic would be quite the understatement.
But even in the aftermath of that situation, Broesch refused to let the situation bring her down.
“I’m still grateful, though, because I could have lost some teeth or gone blind,” she said. “I was fully conscious. My eye swelled shut right away, so I was kind of confused as to what was going on. It also hit a nerve, so it numbed my face on that side, so I couldn’t really feel it at that point. It was crazy.”
Ruffolo recalled the moments immediately after the ball struck his right fielder.
And as scary as it was, he said Broesch seemed to take the enormity of the situation all in stride.
“She handled it the way she way handled (everything),” he said. “She was composed from the first moment. At that point in the game, I think she had a huge impact on our team, just from the standpoint of not panicking.
“... Everybody loves her, and her teammates were really upset. She handled it so well, that I think it allowed us to move on and play afterwards.”
Broesch, a two-time second-team All-Southeast Conference selection, said the reality of the injury and the recovery she would need was disappointing to say the least because of what she couldn’t do moving forward.
Being on the field with her team and competing at the state tournament both were no longer an option at that point.
“It was pretty upsetting because I know last year was absolutely probably the strongest team I’ve ever played on in my softball career,” she said. “I knew we were probably going to make it to state, and that would be my only chance to really play on that field (Goodman Diamond).
“It’s such an amazing experience (to play at state). Missing out on that was a little upsetting, but I knew I just had to work and get back to it because I had to be strong this season.”
Joins team at state
Bradford won both of its sectional games 10-0 over Muskego and South Milwaukee to advance to state — and the day of the sectional final victory came at the same time Broesch was having surgery.
Getting that news when the surgery was done was the best gift she could have received.
“I was asleep while they were playing it and got the news when I woke up,” she said. “I was all excited because it worked out perfectly where I could go.”
Ruffolo said the first thoughts from the other girls on the team after the sectional final win were to reach out immediately to their fallen teammate.
“One of the first things the girls said was, ‘We have to send a message to Kylar,’” he said. “They just adore her. She’s not a real vocal leader, but when she speaks, she says exactly what you want a high-character kid to say in a tough situation.
“It’s hard to communicate when you have a kid with that much class what she represents and how much she means to your program.”
Broesch had a second surgery to repair a deviated septum, an existing condition that she said was made worse by the injury.
It wasn’t just physical work to comeback that Broesch had to do, but she also needed to get past a few mental hurdles as well.
That came along with some fly ball work with her dad and Ruffolo to get that comfort level to return.
“It was pretty scary, I’m not going to lie, having balls coming at me again, not knowing if it would ever happen again,” she said. “It was just getting my confidence and figuring out what it would take.”
What’s next?
Broesch isn’t venturing too far in the fall, as she’s enrolled at Carthage, where a continuation of her softball playing days remains a possibility.
That will depend on the academic load for her major, which she said will be science-related.
Broesch heads to the next phase of her life with a bit of advice as well to younger athletes.
“I would say to absolutely play your heart out,” she said. “Don’t let stupid things that happen during the school day get you down. Work your hardest at practice and just be in the moment. That’s the only time you’re going to get to do that.”
