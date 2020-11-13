Level 1 High School Football Previews

Four county teams opted into the WIAA football playoffs and will play Level 1 games Friday night in their four-team pods assigned by the WIAA.
In Division-1, Bradford received a No. 1 seed and plays at fourth-seeded Oak Creek, while fourth-seeded Indian Trail plays at top-seeded Mukwonago.
A crosstown matchup is featured in Division-5, meanwhile, as second-seeded St. Joseph hosts third-seeded Christian Life at Jaskwhich Stadium.
Friday’s winners will play for their pod championships in Level 2 games on Thursday, Nov. 19, though Friday’s losers may also play again next week.
Shoreland Lutheran also opted into the postseason but had to forfeit its Division-4 Level 1 game against Lake Country Lutheran because too many players were out due to contact tracing.
Here’s a look at Friday’s Level 1 games:
(1) Bradford (4-1) at (4) Oak Creek (3-2)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Oak Creek High School
Division: 1
Broadcast: WLIP (AM 1050)
Last meeting: The Red Devils pulled away for a 35-20 win when the teams met in Week 3 at Oak Creek. ... The Knights led 13-9 late in the second quarter, but the game turned quickly on two TDs by Bradford senior LB Jaree Jones, who blocked a punt and returned it 5 yards for a TD at the end of the first half and returned an INT 22 yards for another TD at the beginning of the second. ... Bradford junior QB Nate Olson threw for 117 yards and two TDs and sophomore RB Keany Parks had a 57-yard TD to ice it in the fourth quarter.
About Oak Creek: The Knights were ranked No. 8 in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll. ... Oak Creek notched Southeast Conference wins over Indian Trail and Tremper and a non-conference win over Freedom and lost SEC games to Bradford and Franklin. ... Freshman QB Cade Palkowski has thrown for 336 yards and two TDs and rushed for 171 yards and five TDs.
About Bradford: The Red Devils were ranked No. 7 in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll. Their only loss was a 24-21 defeat to second-ranked Franklin in Week 1. ... Parks has rushed for 349 yards and four TDs on just 40 attempts, an average of 8.7 yards per carry. He also has a team-high 18 catches for 198 yards and two TDs.
FYI: The game was originally scheduled to be played at Bradford Stadium but was moved to Oak Creek because limited spectators are allowed there. ... The winner plays either second-seeded Milwaukee Marquette or third-seeded Nicolet in Level 2 for the pod championship. ... Oak Creek has made the Division-1 playoffs nine years in a row, while Bradford has made it five years in a row. .. The teams last met in the postseason in the first round in 2016, a 38-28 Oak Creek victory.
Support Local Journalism
(4) Indian Trail (1-3) at (1) Mukwonago (5-2)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Mukwonago High School
Division: 1
Last meeting: The programs have not previously met.
About Indian Trail: The Hawks haven’t played since a 26-20 win over Tremper on Oct. 23. They couldn’t play the last two weeks due to COVID concerns. ... Prior to scoring 26 points against the Trojans, Indian Trail was shutout twice and scored just six total points in 12 quarters in losses to Oak Creek, Franklin and Bradford.
About Mukwonago: The Indians were ranked No. 6 in the latest Division-1 state bcoaches poll and play in the brutal Classic Eight Conference, which includes top-ranked Muskego, fifth-ranked Hartland Arrowhead and Waukesha West, ranked No. 5 in Divison-2. ... In addition to a win over Waukesha West and losses to Arrowhead and Muskego, Mukwonago played a non-conference game at D.C. Everest, ranked No. 9 in Division-1, and won, 27-7. ... Senior Cole Kaestner (519) and junior Greyton Gannon (504) have each rushed for over 500 yards.
FYI: The winners plays third-seeded Brookfield Central, which won by forfeit over second-seeded Burlington, in Level 2 for the pod championship. ... The Hawks have reached the Division-1 playoffs seven times in their nine seasons as a varsity program, while the Indians are making the 24th appearance in program history.
(3) Christian Life (3-3) at (2) St. Joseph (2-3)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Jaskwhich Stadium
Division: 5
Last meeting: The teams have not previously met. This was their first season together in the Midwest Classic Conference. They were supposed to play in Week 6, but that game was cancelled.
About Christian Life: The Eagles have not played since Oct. 24. They couldn’t play the last two weeks due to a positive COVID test on the team. ... CLS defeated Living Word Lutheran twice and had a forfeit win over Whitefish Bay Dominican and lost to Racine Lutheran, St. John’s NW Military Academy and Brookfield Academy. ... Sophomore QB Erik Decker has passed for 263 yards and four TDs, senior RB Logan Houston has rushed for 458 yards and a TD and senior RB CJ McDaniel has rushed for 179 yards and three TDs.
About St. Joseph: The Lancers almost defeated a tough Brookfield Academy team on the road last week, falling 22-19. ... St. Joseph defeated Burlington Catholic Central and Living Word Lutheran and lost to Racine Lutheran, Watertown Luther Prep and Brookfield Central. ... Junior QB Jacob Ashmus has thrown for 625 yards and five TDs, while junior RB Caden Tolefree has rushed for 260 yards and three scores.
FYI: The winner plays top-seeded Racine Lutheran, which won by forfeit over fourth-seeded Dodgeland, in a Level 2 game for the pod championship. ... The Eagles are making their first postseason appearance in their fifth season overall as a varsity program, while the Lancers are in for the first time since 2017 and the 15th time overall.
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
Shore FB 1
Shore FB 2
Shore FB 3
Shore FB 4
Shore FB 5
Shore FB 6
Cent-Wilm FB 1
Cent-Wilm FB 2
Cent-Wilm FB 4
Cent-Wilm FB 3
Cent-Wilm FB 5
Cent-Wilm FB 6
Cent-Wilm FB 7
Cent-Wilm FB 8
Cent-Wilm FB 9
Cent-Wilm FB 10
Cent-Wilm FB 11
Cent-Wilm FB 12
Cent-Wilm FB 13
Cent-Wilm FB 14
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!