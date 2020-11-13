Level 1 High School Football Previews

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Jaskwhich Stadium

Division: 5

Last meeting: The teams have not previously met. This was their first season together in the Midwest Classic Conference. They were supposed to play in Week 6, but that game was cancelled.

About Christian Life: The Eagles have not played since Oct. 24. They couldn’t play the last two weeks due to a positive COVID test on the team. ... CLS defeated Living Word Lutheran twice and had a forfeit win over Whitefish Bay Dominican and lost to Racine Lutheran, St. John’s NW Military Academy and Brookfield Academy. ... Sophomore QB Erik Decker has passed for 263 yards and four TDs, senior RB Logan Houston has rushed for 458 yards and a TD and senior RB CJ McDaniel has rushed for 179 yards and three TDs.

About St. Joseph: The Lancers almost defeated a tough Brookfield Academy team on the road last week, falling 22-19. ... St. Joseph defeated Burlington Catholic Central and Living Word Lutheran and lost to Racine Lutheran, Watertown Luther Prep and Brookfield Central. ... Junior QB Jacob Ashmus has thrown for 625 yards and five TDs, while junior RB Caden Tolefree has rushed for 260 yards and three scores.