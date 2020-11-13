Level 1: St. Joseph dominates CLS; Bradford, Indian Trail fall

Here's a quick recap of Friday night's WIAA Level 1 playoff football games involving county teams:
ST. JOSEPH 49, CHRISTIAN LIFE 7
The second-seeded Lancers rolled to a 35-0 halftime lead en route to a defeat of the third-seeded Eagles in a Division-5 crosstown matchup at Jaskwhich Stadium.
Junior Caden Tolefree ran for first-half-touchdowns of 15 and three yards for St. Joseph, while junior quarterback Jacob Ashmus found sophomore tight end Luke Schuler for a pair of scoring passes in the first half.
The second one was from 59 yards out, and the Lancers (3-3) converted the subsequent two-point play on a throwback from senior receiver Max McCarville to Ashmus to put the Lancers ahead 35-0 at halftime.
Schuler caught four passes for 100 yards, Ashmus threw for 182 yards and freshman Jayden Gordon rushed for 147 yards on 15 carries, including a 42-yard scoring run in the third quarter.
The Eagles (3-4) got their lone score on a 34-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Erik Decker to senior Logan Houston.
St. Joseph, which notched its first postseason win since 2016, advances to play top-seeded Racine Lutheran in Level 2 on Thursday at a location to be determined for the pod championship.
CLS coach Jack Decker said he'd talk to athletic director Troy Tennyson about playing next week but that the Eagles probably wouldn't.
OAK CREEK 20, BRADFORD 17
The fourth-seeded Knights upset the top-seeded Red Devils in a Division-1 rematch between Southeast Conference opponents at Oak Creek.
The game was played there instead of at Bradford Stadium because Oak Creek allowed a limited number of spectators.
The Knights jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter on touchdown runs of 77 and 48 yards by senior Zach Peterson.
The Red Devils clawed back within 14-10 on junior quarterback Nate Olson's 8-yard scoring pass to senior Kameron Lakes in the second quarter and junior Erick Villalobos' 38-yard field goal in the third.
But Oak Creek freshman quarterback Cade Palkowski gave the Knights a 20-10 lead on a 3-yard touchdown run with 9 minutes, 11 seconds left. After the Red Devils drew within three, the Knights' Ryan Kasar and Craesean Slaton intercepted two passes over the final 3-plus minutes to secure the win, according to the Oak Creek athletics Twitter feed.
Olson threw for 81 yards and sophomore Keany Parks rushed for 86 yards on 12 carries for the Red Devils.
Bradford (4-2) was led by interim head coach Pete Deates. The school could not provide a reason for head coach Troy Bowe's absence. The Red Devils were ranked No. 7 in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll.
Deates said the team hadn't decided whether it would play one more time next week.
Eighth-ranked Oak Creek (4-2) avenged a 35-20 loss to Bradford in Week 3 and advances to play at second-seeded Milwaukee Marquette on Thursday in Level 2 for the pod championship.
MUKWONAGO 35, INDIAN TRAIL 0
The top-seeded Indians blanked the fourth-seeded Hawks in a Division-1 matchup in Mukwonago.
Led by senior quarterback Argjent Ismaili's legs and some nice catch-and-runs by senior receiver Kameron Lee, Indian Trail advanced into Mukwonago's red zone twice in the first half and had some opportunities early in the second half, but the Hawks couldn't capitalize.
Offensive production was an issue all season for Indian Trail, which finished 1-4 and scored just 32 total points this season. The Hawks were shut out three times including Friday.
Still, after the game, Indian Trail's graduating seniors expressed gratitude for just being able to play during the COVID-19 pandemic, and coach Paul Hoffman — who confirmed his team won't play next week — thanked his 15 seniors for raising the program to a "whole 'nother level."
The Hawks had reached the second round of the Division-1 playoffs each of the last two years prior to this one.
Mukwonago, ranked No. 6 in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll, improved to 6-2 and hosts third-seeded Brookfield Central in Level 2 for the pod championship Thursday night.
Kenosha News sports editor Mike Johnson and Kenosha News correspondents Paul Spicuzza and Mike Ramczyk contributed to this report.
