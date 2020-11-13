Level 1: St. Joseph dominates CLS; Bradford, Indian Trail fall

Deates said the team hadn't decided whether it would play one more time next week.

Eighth-ranked Oak Creek (4-2) avenged a 35-20 loss to Bradford in Week 3 and advances to play at second-seeded Milwaukee Marquette on Thursday in Level 2 for the pod championship.

MUKWONAGO 35, INDIAN TRAIL 0

The top-seeded Indians blanked the fourth-seeded Hawks in a Division-1 matchup in Mukwonago.

Led by senior quarterback Argjent Ismaili's legs and some nice catch-and-runs by senior receiver Kameron Lee, Indian Trail advanced into Mukwonago's red zone twice in the first half and had some opportunities early in the second half, but the Hawks couldn't capitalize.

Offensive production was an issue all season for Indian Trail, which finished 1-4 and scored just 32 total points this season. The Hawks were shut out three times including Friday.

Still, after the game, Indian Trail's graduating seniors expressed gratitude for just being able to play during the COVID-19 pandemic, and coach Paul Hoffman — who confirmed his team won't play next week — thanked his 15 seniors for raising the program to a "whole 'nother level."