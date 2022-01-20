Limited number of standing-room-only tickets available for Packers playoff game Saturday

The Green Bay Packers announced in a press release Thursday morning that a limited amount of standing-room-only tickets were available for Saturday night's NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Lambeau Field between the Packers and the San Francisco 49ers.

The tickets, priced at $87 each (plus applicable fees), allow fans to stand in the area behind Sections 432 to 442, on the fourth level of Lambeau Field’s south end. In addition to standing behind the seating sections in that area, game attendees can use the viewing platforms on either side of the sections.

Concession stands and restrooms are readily available in the concourse area. The South Gate is the recommended stadium entrance gate for those with standing-room-only tickets.

Tickets were available online as of Thursday morning. To access the Ticketmaster page to purchase tickets, visit pckrs.com/sfsro and view available tickets. The tickets will be listed as “Standing Room Only.” A limit of four per household has been established, and tickets are not able to be resold on NFL Ticket Exchange.

Additionally, a limited number of tickets that have been returned from the visiting team’s ticket allotment were available for purchase on Ticketmaster as of Thursday morning.

Per the release, ticket-holders for Saturday's game who can’t use their tickets are urged by the team to share their tickets only with other Packers fans "to ensure Lambeau Field is the most supportive environment possible for the Green and Gold."

As all tickets are now mobile tickets, the process of transferring tickets to other fans is easier than ever, according to the release.

