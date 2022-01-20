Limited number of standing-room-only tickets available for Packers playoff game Saturday

The Green Bay Packers announced in a press release Thursday morning that a limited amount of standing-room-only tickets were available for Saturday night's NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Lambeau Field between the Packers and the San Francisco 49ers.
The tickets, priced at $87 each (plus applicable fees), allow fans to stand in the area behind Sections 432 to 442, on the fourth level of Lambeau Field’s south end. In addition to standing behind the seating sections in that area, game attendees can use the viewing platforms on either side of the sections.
Concession stands and restrooms are readily available in the concourse area. The South Gate is the recommended stadium entrance gate for those with standing-room-only tickets.
Tickets were available online as of Thursday morning. To access the Ticketmaster page to purchase tickets, visit
pckrs.com/sfsro and view available tickets. The tickets will be listed as “Standing Room Only.” A limit of four per household has been established, and tickets are not able to be resold on NFL Ticket Exchange.
Additionally, a limited number of tickets that have been returned from the visiting team’s ticket allotment were available for purchase on Ticketmaster as of Thursday morning.
Per the release, ticket-holders for Saturday's game who can’t use their tickets are urged by the team to share their tickets only with other Packers fans "to ensure Lambeau Field is the most supportive environment possible for the Green and Gold."
As all tickets are now mobile tickets, the process of transferring tickets to other fans is easier than ever, according to the release.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers blasted NFL MVP voter Hub Arkush.
Photos: Green Bay Packers crush rival Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field
Packers vs. Vikings
Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) evades a tackles by Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (43) during the first half at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Packers vs. Vikings
Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary (52) sacks Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion (14) during the first half at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Packers vs. Vikings
Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs with the ball during the first half against the Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Packers vs. Vikings
Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates an extra point during the first half against the Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Packers vs. Vikings
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass against the Vikings during the first half at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Packers vs. Vikings
Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Vikings during the first half at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Packers vs. Vikings
The Packers celebrate a touchdown against the Vikings during the first half at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Packers vs. Vikings
Packers running back A.J. Dillon (28) drives through Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) and Eric Kendricks (54) during the second half at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Packers vs. Vikings
Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin (83) catches a pass during the second half against the Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Packers vs. Vikings
Packers running back A.J. Dillon (28) runs through Vikings defensive tackle Armon Watts (96) and Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) to score a touchdown during the second half at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Packers vs. Vikings
Packers punter Corey Bojorquez (7) punts the ball during the second half against the Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Packers vs. Vikings
Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion (14) throws a pass during the second half against the Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Packers vs. Vikings
Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) tackles Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (25) during the second half at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Packers vs. Vikings
Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (19) is tackled by Vikings defensive back Kris Boyd (29) during the second half at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Packers vs. Vikings
Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (19) is tackled by Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) during the second half at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Packers vs. Vikings
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks for a pass against the Vikings during the second half at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Packers vs. Vikings
Packers running back A.J. Dillon (28) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Vikings during the second half at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Packers vs. Vikings
Packers running back A.J. Dillon (28) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Vikings during the second half at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Packers vs. Vikings
Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) tackles Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) during the second half at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Packers vs. Vikings
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) catches a pass under coverage by Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) during the second half at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Packers vs. Vikings
Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) runs the ball during the second half against the Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Packers vs. Vikings
Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) tackles Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) during the second half at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Packers vs. Vikings
Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) tackles Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) during the second half at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Packers vs. Vikings
Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) celebrates a defensive play against the Vikings during the second half at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Packers vs. Vikings
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field following the Packers 37-10 win over the Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Packers vs. Vikings
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field following the Packers 37-10 win over the Vikings at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!