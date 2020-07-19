You are the owner of this article.
Little League All-Star Game on tap
Little League

Little League All-Star Game on tap

Sports banner

The 67th annual Little Leaguers of Kenosha 12-Year-Old All-Star Game is today at the Dr. James L. Santarelli Sports Complex.

All 12-year-olds in the program will be celebrated, and this year’s motto is, “Share the Moment.”

The festivities will begin at 2 p.m. with the skills competition. There are four skills — running, hitting, accuracy throwing and pitching — with points for each activity. Each winner will be awarded. There will also be a home run derby. The pre-game festivities will then begin at 4 p.m., with the game to follow. Each 12-year-old, along with their parents, will be introduced onto the field. They will be presented with a plaque and a T-shirt. The All-Stars were voted in by their teammates. Mia Kozak is the captain of the Blue Team, while Dominic Santarelli is the captain of the Red Team. The captains selected the players for their respective teams, and players will find out which team they are on prior to the start of the game.

Bryon Kozak is the manager of the Red Team and Tom Santarelli is the manager of the Blue Team.

Brianna Santelli will sing the National Anthem, while Miss Kenosha will sing “America the Beautiful.” Tristan Jass, a popular YouTuber for his basketball exploits who attended Tremper, will throw out the first pitch.

All-Star Rosters

Ryan Corcoran, Cicchini Asphalt

Payton Garin, Cicchini Asphalt

Mateo Miller, Cicchini Asphalt

Parker Haubrich, KFC

Ethan Karmann, Firefighters

Berkley Kuiper, Firefighters

Carson Tanke, Firefighters

Eli Koslica, KFC

Connor Schmitz, KFC

Jack Schmitz, KFC

Ethan Benzaque, Lee Plumbing

Mason Rowlette, Lee Plumbing

Tucker Thillens, Lee Plumbing

Ian Petts, Limbach Chiropractic

Christian Brazill, Limbach Chiropractic

Zane Siltala, Limbach Chiropractic

Carson Kunst, Madrigrano, Aiello & Santarelli

Zachary Rizzo, Madrigrano, Aiello & Santarelli

Dominic Santarelli, Madrigrano, Aiello & Santarelli

Cole McEvilla, Pitts Brothers

Logan Rugg Jr., Police Association

John Bass III, Smet Construction

Jaidyn Phillips, Smet Construction

Charles Craig, Spot Drive-In

Andrew Dammann, Spot Drive-In

James Gore, Spot Drive-In

Mia Kozak, Spot Drive-In

Samuel Aulozzi, Super Sports

Cameron Bentz, Super Sports

Jayden Binninger, Super Sports

Luke Peltier, Super Sports

