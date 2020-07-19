Little League All-Star Game on tap

The 67th annual Little Leaguers of Kenosha 12-Year-Old All-Star Game is today at the Dr. James L. Santarelli Sports Complex.
All 12-year-olds in the program will be celebrated, and this year’s motto is, “Share the Moment.”
The festivities will begin at 2 p.m. with the skills competition. There are four skills — running, hitting, accuracy throwing and pitching — with points for each activity. Each winner will be awarded. There will also be a home run derby. The pre-game festivities will then begin at 4 p.m., with the game to follow. Each 12-year-old, along with their parents, will be introduced onto the field. They will be presented with a plaque and a T-shirt. The All-Stars were voted in by their teammates. Mia Kozak is the captain of the Blue Team, while Dominic Santarelli is the captain of the Red Team. The captains selected the players for their respective teams, and players will find out which team they are on prior to the start of the game.
Bryon Kozak is the manager of the Red Team and Tom Santarelli is the manager of the Blue Team.
Brianna Santelli will sing the National Anthem, while Miss Kenosha will sing “America the Beautiful.” Tristan Jass, a popular YouTuber for his basketball exploits who attended Tremper, will throw out the first pitch.
Photos from the 2019 Kenosha Kingfish season
When the Kenosha Kingfish begin their Northwoods League season in late May, it's always a reminder for Kenoshans that summer is just around the corner, even when the temperatures may not feel like it. And when the Kingfish end their season in mid-August, it's a bittersweet reminder that the waning warm summer evenings will soon be giving way to fall. The Kingfish wrapped up their 2019 season, the sixth in franchise history, this past weekend against the Battle Creek Bombers. Here are some of the best photos from another great summer at Simmons Field.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!