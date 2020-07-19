Little League All-Star Game on tap

The festivities will begin at 2 p.m. with the skills competition. There are four skills — running, hitting, accuracy throwing and pitching — with points for each activity. Each winner will be awarded. There will also be a home run derby. The pre-game festivities will then begin at 4 p.m., with the game to follow. Each 12-year-old, along with their parents, will be introduced onto the field. They will be presented with a plaque and a T-shirt. The All-Stars were voted in by their teammates. Mia Kozak is the captain of the Blue Team, while Dominic Santarelli is the captain of the Red Team. The captains selected the players for their respective teams, and players will find out which team they are on prior to the start of the game.