Little Leaguers of Kenosha accepting scholarship applications

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Applications are being accepted for the Little Leaguers of Kenosha, Inc. Scholarship.

Established in 1998, the scholarship honors a former Little League player who exemplifies the spirit of Little League Baseball. Consideration for selection includes participation in and commitment to the Little Leaguers of Kenosha program and the individual's status as a positive role model.

The $500 scholarship will be rewarded to a graduating high school senior at the 67th annual 12-year-old All-Star Game, to be played on a Sunday this summer at a date to be announced.

To be eligible, applicants must have played in the Little Leaguers of Kenosha program for at least three years and be a graduating senior at a Kenosha County school east of I-94. Applicants must submit an essay of no more than 500 words on "How Little League Baseball Made Me Grow."

Essays should be sent to Little Leaguers of Kenosha, 1804 89th Place, Kenosha WI, 53143. They must be received by June 30.

All former Little Leaguers of Kenosha are encouraged to submit an essay to qualify for the scholarship.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.