Jack Swade turns 13 years old today. A seventh-grader, he enjoys rock climbing, video games and playing with his dog Rocky.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Swade turns 13 years old today. A seventh-grader, he enjoys rock climbing, video games and playing with his dog Rocky.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
While some fans believe a change is needed for Wisconsin men's basketball, the athletic director said he did not in an exclusive interview. He…
The four-time NFL MVP has not yet made public comments about what he learned during his retreat. Here is his contract situation, trade scenari…
The smallest schools in Kenosha County are leading the way for the county’s contingent of high school wrestlers at the WIAA State Individual T…
The Badgers host Iowa while on a run of close games. Here's broadcast information, potential starting lineups and things to know about Wednesd…
The opening day of the WIAA Individual State Tournament concluded Thursday with two Kenosha County wrestlers advancing in the championship bra…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.