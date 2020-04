Local brief: KUSD to participate in #BeTheLightWI

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Kenosha Unified School District will participate in the #BeTheLightWI, which aims to honor student-athletes whose spring sports seasons ended before they began due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday night, the lights at Bradford Stadium, Ameche Field and Jaskwhich Stadium will be turned on beginning at 8:20 p.m. They will remain on for 20 minutes, 20 seconds in honor of the year 2020.

If you'd like to participate in the event, KUSD requests that you observe social distancing and honk and wave as you drive by one of the three stadiums.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.