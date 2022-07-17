 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Brief: Red Devil Softball Club youth tryouts

Red Devil Softball Club youth tryouts

Red Devil Softball Club is offering tryouts for its 2023 youth softball teams in July. The club is for girls who live in the Bradford High School boundary area.

There will be teams in the 10-and-under (born in 2012 or later), 12-and-under (born in 2010-2011), and 14-and-under (born in 2008-2009) age groups.

The tryouts will be held on the fields at Bullen Middle School on Wednesday, July 20; Wednesday, July 27; and Thursday, July 28. The 10-and-under tryouts are from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the 12-and-under and 14-and-under tryouts are from 6:15 to 8 p.m. Prospective players can attend one or more tryout dates.

Please contact director John Ruffolo at jruffolo@kusd.edu for further information.

You can also visit the Red Devils website at tinyurl.com/3mc9n3xd.

Kate Munro

Munro
