Local Brief: Roma Lodge teams win Roma Lodge summer bocce tournament

Roma Lodge summer bocce tournament

Roma Lodge in Racine held its 39th annual summer bocce tournament on Aug. 14.

There were 34 teams from Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Madison, Detroit, Chicago, Rockford, Illinois and Highwood, Illinois participated.

In a championship battle of teams representing Roma Lodge, The Wild Guys (captain Bill Gullo, Frank Bisotti, Chip Mazurek, Mike Rausch) defeated Any Given Sunday (captain David Chiapete, Derek Anzalone, Joe Cicero, Pat Johnson) 16-10 in the title game in the Open Division.

DeRango’s of Kenosha and Highwood 1.5 tied for third place.

In the Women's Division, New Kids on the Bocce (captain Gianna Chiapete, Natalie Dallmann, Reagan Hoey, Lauren Johnson) defeated the Belles of the Ball (captain Lisa Chiapete, Mindy Gordon, Heidi Hoey, Katie Johnson) 16-11.

