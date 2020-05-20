You are the owner of this article.
Local brief: Tremper girls golf outing rescheduled
Local brief: Tremper girls golf outing rescheduled

Tremper girls golf outing rescheduled

A 35-year reunion scramble for the Tremper girls golf program, originally scheduled for June 28, has been moved to June 12, 2021, at Bristol Oaks Country Club.

All past and present girls and coaches are invited to play in the scramble. More information and cost will come at a later date.

The scramble was organized by Nancy Phipps, who founded the Tremper girls golf program in 1984 and stepped down on Nov. 22, 2019. She is currently residing in New Zealand but said there are no flights to return to the area until at least June 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

