Local briefs: Adaptive sports clinic slated for this weekend at Bradford and Carthage

Adaptive sports clinic slated for this weekend

The Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association is holding a para track and field clinic this weekend at both Bradford and Carthage.

The clinic will be held Saturday at the Bradford Fieldhouse, 3700 Washington Road, from 1 to 7 p.m. and Sunday at Carthage's Tarble Athletic and Recreation Center, 2001 Alford Park Drive, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is for both beginners and elite athletes ages 10 and above. Coaches and parents are encouraged to attend.

The clinic features presenters with extensive experience in adaptive sports, including extensive experience with the U.S. Paralympic Team.

Free registration for the event is available at tinyurl.com/GLASAParaTFClinic2022. For questions, contact GLASA Executive Director and Founder Cindy Housner at chousner@glasa.org or 847-283-0908.

Saturday postponements, cancellations

The nasty spring weather wiped out much of the local sports calendar on Thursday and Friday, and that may also be the case for Saturday.

As of the News' press time Friday afternoon, several of Saturday's scheduled local events had already been cancelled or postponed.

In the high school ranks, the softball quadrangular scheduled to be hosted by Bradford at Bullen Middle School was cancelled, while Indian Trail's non-conference softball home game against Germantown was postponed. Also postponed was Saturday's Lancer Invitational track and field meet, scheduled for Ameche Field and featuring St. Joseph, Shoreland Lutheran and Christian Life.

In the college ranks, UW-Parkside's Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader Saturday against Davenport at Simmons Field was moved to Monday at a time to be determined, with Sunday's doubleheader against Davenport at Simmons Field still on as scheduled as of Friday afternoon.

Also, Parkside's GLIAC softball doubleheader Saturday against Ferris State in Big Rapids, Mich., was postponed.

Bowling honors

Dave Uttech fired a perfect game as part of a 688 series in the Frankie D's/Boathouse Majors League at Surfside Bowl on March 22.

Also at Surfside, Gene Pobloski rolled a league-high 800 series, Mike Vasey had a 300 game as part of a 697 series and AJ Hedges tallied a 298 game as part of a 716 series in the Miller Majors League on March 30.

And at Guttormsen Recreation Center, the Misfits team of Terry Finnigan, Sharie Larsen and Nancy Polzin won the final roll-off in the Westside Stars League.

