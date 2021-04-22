Local briefs: All-Southeast Conference basketball teams announced

All-Southeast Conference basketball teams announced

The All-Southeast Conference boys and girls basketball teams were officially released Thursday.

The News had previously learned which Kenosha County players were selected and ran that information with the player capsules in the All-County Boys and Girls Basketball Team stories. Those ran in the April 4 and April 11 editions, respectively.

Named to the All-SEC first team for the boys were Bradford junior Jalen Carlino and Tremper senior Trey Cardona. Indian Trail senior Ezra Stargell and Bradford senior Trey Jenkins were named to the second team and Indian Trail senior Kyle Andrews and Bradford junior Keviyon Price were named to the third team.

Named honorable mention were Tremper's Will Starks, Indian Trail's Bryce Wallace and Clayton Bishop and Bradford's Tre Gordon and Jamisen Young.

Oak Creek's Jasin Sinani and Franklin's Carter Capstran were named the Co-Players of the Year.

Selected to the first team for the girls were Bradford sophomore Nevaeh Thomas and Indian Trail senior Kalina Winslow. Bradford sophomore Syderah Farmer was named to the second team, while Bradford sophomore Haley Christianson and Tremper senior Brooke Clements were named to the third team.