Local briefs: All-Southeast Conference boys soccer announced

All-Southeast Conference boys soccer announced
The All-Southeast Conference boys soccer team from the fall season was announced last week.
Tremper senior forward Vincent Bennage, who was named to the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State Best XI team, was named the SEC Player of the Year.
Also named to the first team were Bradford junior midfielder Erick Villalobos, Indian Trail junior midfielder Efrain Ramirez, Indian Trail sophomore midfielder David Chon, Bradford junior forward Michael DeLuca, Tremper senior forward James Olsen, Tremper junior defender Collin Droessler, Tremper senior defender Nicolas Ruffolo, Indian Trail senior defender Sean Robinson and Tremper sophomore goalkeeper Ben Wajerski.
Receiving second-team honors were Bradford's Martin Torres, Christian Andrade, Mason Runyard and Brodie Klinefelter, Tremper's Alex Gotz, Aiden Schwalbe and Ryan Whynott and Indian Trail's Alex Gutierrez, Eric Dominquez, Joel Lopez and Chad Helmke.
Honorable mention went to Bradford's David Carillo and Jelani Lawson, Tremper's Daniel Chiappetta and Evan Gustafson and Indian Trail's Logan Schultz and Thomas Marhefka.
Carthage athletes honored
Carthage's Bryce Thomas and Andrew Johnson were named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Players of the Week for men's volleyball and men's lacrosse, respectively, on Monday.
Thomas, a senior opposite hitter from Germantown, was named on offense after helping the third-ranked Firebirds to a pair of wins last week. He had 17 kills on 25 attempts over the two matches for a hitting percentage of .680.
Johnson, a freshman attacker from Lakeville, Minn., was also cited on offense after totaling 10 goals and an assist in leading the Firebirds to two wins last week. He's currently second in NCAA Division III with 30 points.