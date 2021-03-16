Local briefs: All-Southeast Conference boys soccer announced

All-Southeast Conference boys soccer announced

The All-Southeast Conference boys soccer team from the fall season was announced last week.

Tremper senior forward Vincent Bennage, who was named to the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State Best XI team, was named the SEC Player of the Year.

Also named to the first team were Bradford junior midfielder Erick Villalobos, Indian Trail junior midfielder Efrain Ramirez, Indian Trail sophomore midfielder David Chon, Bradford junior forward Michael DeLuca, Tremper senior forward James Olsen, Tremper junior defender Collin Droessler, Tremper senior defender Nicolas Ruffolo, Indian Trail senior defender Sean Robinson and Tremper sophomore goalkeeper Ben Wajerski.

Receiving second-team honors were Bradford's Martin Torres, Christian Andrade, Mason Runyard and Brodie Klinefelter, Tremper's Alex Gotz, Aiden Schwalbe and Ryan Whynott and Indian Trail's Alex Gutierrez, Eric Dominquez, Joel Lopez and Chad Helmke.

Honorable mention went to Bradford's David Carillo and Jelani Lawson, Tremper's Daniel Chiappetta and Evan Gustafson and Indian Trail's Logan Schultz and Thomas Marhefka.

