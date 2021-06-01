Local briefs: All-sprint car program on tap for Wilmot Raceway

All-sprint car program on tap for Wilmot Raceway
The Sprint Car Challenge comes to Wilmot Raceway's third-mile clay oval on Friday, as Tony Stewart's All-Star Sprints take on the Bumper-to-Bumper Interstate Racing Association (IRA) Sprints at the IRA's original home track. Wingless Sprints and IRA Lightning Sprints round out the all-sprint car program.
Advance tickets are available at wilmotraceway.com, and all grandstand seats are general admission. Advance ticket holders will be admitted to the grandstands beginning at 3 p.m., with race-day purchasers being allowed in starting at 4 p.m. Grandstand admission is $30 for adults ages 12 and over, $5 for ages 7-11 and free for ages 6 and under.
Pit passes are $35, with the pits opening at 2 p.m. On-track activity is scheduled to begin at about 5:45 p.m., with racing getting underway around 7 p.m. For updates, check the Wilmot Raceway Facebook page, visit wilmotraceway.com or phone the trackside race line at 262-862-2090.
Zielski wins Wingless Sprints at Wilmot
Oconomowoc's Ryan Zielski became the fifth different 20-lap Autometer/Brewington Electric Wisconsin Wingless Sprint Car feature winner at Wilmot Raceway this season when he took the checkered flag on Saturday.
Zielski held off a late charge from second-place Jimmy Sivia of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., in the race, which highlighted the Memorial Day weekend Family Night sponsored by Grand Foundation program.
Caledonia's Chris Carlson, meanwhile, took the lead on a restart following a caution with six laps remaining and went on to win the 20-lap Modified feature.
John Cole of McHenry, Ill., led flag-to-flag in the 20-lap Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Car feature for his first main-event win of the year, while Cody Erickson of Algonquin, Ill., won his first 20-lap Street Stock feature of the season, leading wire to wire.
Hole-in-One
KEN MALSACK aced the 178-yard, par-3 third hole on the Brighton Dale Links Blue Spruce Course recently.
Malsack used a driver, and the shot was witnessed by Joe Gajdos.