Local briefs: All-sprint car program on tap for Wilmot Raceway

All-sprint car program on tap for Wilmot Raceway

The Sprint Car Challenge comes to Wilmot Raceway's third-mile clay oval on Friday, as Tony Stewart's All-Star Sprints take on the Bumper-to-Bumper Interstate Racing Association (IRA) Sprints at the IRA's original home track. Wingless Sprints and IRA Lightning Sprints round out the all-sprint car program.

Advance tickets are available at wilmotraceway.com, and all grandstand seats are general admission. Advance ticket holders will be admitted to the grandstands beginning at 3 p.m., with race-day purchasers being allowed in starting at 4 p.m. Grandstand admission is $30 for adults ages 12 and over, $5 for ages 7-11 and free for ages 6 and under.

Pit passes are $35, with the pits opening at 2 p.m. On-track activity is scheduled to begin at about 5:45 p.m., with racing getting underway around 7 p.m. For updates, check the Wilmot Raceway Facebook page, visit wilmotraceway.com or phone the trackside race line at 262-862-2090.

Zielski wins Wingless Sprints at Wilmot

Oconomowoc's Ryan Zielski became the fifth different 20-lap Autometer/Brewington Electric Wisconsin Wingless Sprint Car feature winner at Wilmot Raceway this season when he took the checkered flag on Saturday.