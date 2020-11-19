Local briefs: Bennage named to Best XI team

Bennage named to Best XI team
Tremper senior Vincent Bennage was bestowed one of the top boys soccer awards in the state this week when he was named to the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State Best XI team.
Bennage was also named WSCA All-Region after leading the Trojans to the best record in the Southeast Conference and an appearance in the WIAA Division-1 sectional semifinals.
Reminder from the DNR
After the illegal shooting of a protected trumpeter swan near Hudson earlier this month, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to be certain of their targets before firing overhead.
In a news release, the DNR reiterated that all wild swans are protected in Wisconsin. With the waterfowl season underway and goose season open through early January, the release said "it’s critical for hunters to know the difference between waterfowl species legal to hunt and other big white birds that are not legal to hunt in Wisconsin."
The DNR said it's illegal to hunt native trumpeter swans, tundra swans and non-native mute swans in Wisconsin. Other large white birds, including American white pelicans and whooping cranes, are also illegal to hunt.
For more hunting information from the DNR, visit dnr.wisconsin.gov.
Hole-in-One
SAM PICCHIETTI aced the 11th hole at Spring Valley Country Club on Monday. It was witnessed by Dave Archibald, Timm Clark, Matt Moskopf, Mike Moskopf and Pete Onosko.
Bowling honors
Justin Smith rolled a league-high 813 series in the Swingers League at Sheridan Lanes.
