Local briefs: BGC Sports opens registration for fall sports leagues

BGC Sports opens registration for fall sports leagues
BGC Sports, the youth sports arm of the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, has opened registration for its falls sports leagues.
This year's offerings are as follows:
— BGCK Junior City Golf Tournament: Aug. 7 at Washington Park Municipal Golf Course, beginning at 9 a.m. Open to kids ages 7-18, and tee times will begin every 6-8 minutes.
— Fall baseball, softball and T-ball: T-ball is open to ages 4-6, while baseball and softball are open to ages 6-10. Games are played at CYC Park and will run from Sept. 7 through Oct. 12.
— BGC Knights tackle football: Open to kids in grades 1-8. Practices begin in early August, and games are played from August through October in the South Eastern Youth Football Alliance. Limited space is available.
— Arena flag football: Open to kids in grades 1-6. The league is held on BGCK's indoor turf field and runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 27.
— Sporties for Shorties: For kids ages 3-6, this class introduces kids to a variety of sports and helps them improve their motor skills in a non-competitive way. Sports covered include basketball, soccer, T-ball, balloon volleyball, flag football, fitness and rhythm and movement. Class is held on Thursday evenings (two sessions available) from Sept. 16 through Oct. 21 at the BGCK.
— Scamps Gymnastics: Recreational classes in gymnastics, tumbling and trampoline are available for kids ages 1-17 at Scamps, 5711 77th St. Registration is open and ongoing.
— CYC Legendary All-Star Cheer: Recreational classes are offered for 4-14-year-olds, along with additional cheer and tumbling classes. Registration is open and ongoing.
Full details and registration information can be found at BGCSports.org and at ScampsGymnastics.com. Unique fees are applicable for all programs.