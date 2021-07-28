Local briefs: BGC Sports opens registration for fall sports leagues

BGC Sports opens registration for fall sports leagues

BGC Sports, the youth sports arm of the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, has opened registration for its falls sports leagues.

This year's offerings are as follows:

— BGCK Junior City Golf Tournament: Aug. 7 at Washington Park Municipal Golf Course, beginning at 9 a.m. Open to kids ages 7-18, and tee times will begin every 6-8 minutes.

— Fall baseball, softball and T-ball: T-ball is open to ages 4-6, while baseball and softball are open to ages 6-10. Games are played at CYC Park and will run from Sept. 7 through Oct. 12.

— BGC Knights tackle football: Open to kids in grades 1-8. Practices begin in early August, and games are played from August through October in the South Eastern Youth Football Alliance. Limited space is available.

— Arena flag football: Open to kids in grades 1-6. The league is held on BGCK's indoor turf field and runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 27.