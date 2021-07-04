Local briefs: Binzak, Johnson win Firecracker Run titles in return of event to Downtown Kenosha

"We are so excited to welcome Paty to our Parkside family," Conely said in the release. "She brings a wealth of experience against top-notch competition after playing for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay the past three years. Paty is highly skilled and an elite passer that will be able to thrive in our system. She elevates the play of her teammates by putting them in position to be successful."

Sullivan wins feature at Wilmot Raceway

Burlington's Mike Sullivan captured his first-ever 20-lap Autometer/Brewington Electric Wisconsin Wingless Sprints victory in the first of two main events for the division during the second annual Carload Fireworks Spectacular at Wilmot Raceway on Tuesday.

Sullivan worked his way around early race leader Ryan Zielski of Oconomowoc with three laps to go. Zielski finished second, Allen Hafford of Beach Park, Ill., took third, Salem's George Gaertner III was fourth and Trevor's Jordan Paulsen placed fifth.

The second feature saw Jimmy Sivia of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., power through the field from the 13th starting spot to win his second feature of the season. Tim Cox of Park City, Ill., ended up second. Dennis Spitz of Lewisburg, Ky., was third, Bristol's Chris Klemko finished fourth and Brown Deer's John Fahl was fifth.