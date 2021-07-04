Local briefs: Binzak, Johnson win Firecracker Run titles in return of event to Downtown Kenosha

Binzak, Johnson win Firecracker Run titles
Johnny Binzak won the overall 5-kilometer men's title in 15 minutes, 22 seconds and Lisa Johnson won the overall 5k women's title in 20:01 in the 43rd annual YMCA Firecracker Run, held last week Sunday, June 27, through Kenosha's Third Avenue District.
The event, cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, drew over 300 registrants and 50 volunteers on the course, according to a news release.
This year's age-group winners were Caughney Freese and Lorelai Freese (1-14), Kyle Pflug and Tess Callahan (15-19), Nathan Glinski and Kathryn McKinnon (20-24), Charles Kusk and Katie Verheyen (25-29), Steve Byron and Brittany Lumley (30-34), Dmitry Filippov and Meghan O'Connell (35-39), Brian Falcone and Deb Scoggin (40-44), Horacio Martinez and Rebecca Gemmell (45-49), Steve Gardner and Patricia Walters (50-54), Steve Pavlik and Maureen Miller (55-59), Bob Paulson and Arlene Martin (60-64), Steve Brinkman and Connie Rinaldi (65-59) and Dave McGrath and Trudy Farrell (70-74).
This year's Sprit Awards went to James and Melanie Danielson and Maddie and Myranda Monnie.
Carthage golf outing honors Bonn
The Carthage athletic department's 2021 golf outing, which honored the life and legacy of former athletic director Bob Bonn, raised $70,000 to support its 28 varsity programs recently.
The 46th annual outing, held at Kenosha Country Club, featured nearly 160 participants, which included lunch, golf, a cocktail reception and dinner.
The dinner program featured a tribute to Bonn, who died unexpectedly in June 2020. As Carthage's athletic director from 1992 to 2018, Bonn raised 117 banners signifying conference championships or top-eight national finishes, oversaw more than $50 million in facility renovations and built a $3 million endowment.
Bonn's wife, Michele, son, Ryan, and daughter-in-law, Christine, were special guests at the event. Bonn’s other son, Steven, is a 2010 Carthage graduate.
At the dinner, Carthage President John Swallow and Carthage trustee Andy Palmen announced that Bob and Michele Bonn will be awarded the Carthage Flame, the college’s highest honor, which recognizes outstanding service to the college and the greater community.
Parkside women's hoops adds transfer
The UW-Parkside women's basketball team announced last week the the transfer of Patricia Gallasova to its 2021 recruiting class, head coach Jen Conely said in a news release.
Gallasova, a native of Prague, Czech Republic, has spent the past three years at NCAA Division I UW-Green Bay. She played 41 games for the Phoenix, averaging 1.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. She will enter the Parkside program as a redshirt junior.
"We are so excited to welcome Paty to our Parkside family," Conely said in the release. "She brings a wealth of experience against top-notch competition after playing for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay the past three years. Paty is highly skilled and an elite passer that will be able to thrive in our system. She elevates the play of her teammates by putting them in position to be successful."
Sullivan wins feature at Wilmot Raceway
Burlington's Mike Sullivan captured his first-ever 20-lap Autometer/Brewington Electric Wisconsin Wingless Sprints victory in the first of two main events for the division during the second annual Carload Fireworks Spectacular at Wilmot Raceway on Tuesday.
Sullivan worked his way around early race leader Ryan Zielski of Oconomowoc with three laps to go. Zielski finished second, Allen Hafford of Beach Park, Ill., took third, Salem's George Gaertner III was fourth and Trevor's Jordan Paulsen placed fifth.
The second feature saw Jimmy Sivia of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., power through the field from the 13th starting spot to win his second feature of the season. Tim Cox of Park City, Ill., ended up second. Dennis Spitz of Lewisburg, Ky., was third, Bristol's Chris Klemko finished fourth and Brown Deer's John Fahl was fifth.
Genoa City's Nick Simons, meanwhile, won the 20-lap Modified feature, while Scott Ellis of Lake Villa, Ill., won his first 20-lap Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Car feature of the season.
The action at Wilmot Raceway resumes Saturday, July 10, featuring the traditional appearance by the NOS Energy World of Outlaws Sprint Cars in the Badger 40. Wingless Sprints and IRA Lightning Sprints are also on the program.
Grandstands open at 4 p.m., with on-track activity at 6:30 and racing slated for 7:30. Pits open at 2 p.m. All advance tickets, ticket sales and pit pass information is available only at slspromotions.com.