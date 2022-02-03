Local briefs: Border Battle in boys basketball set for Saturday at The Prairie School

Border Battle set for Saturday at The Prairie School

Seven high school boys basketball teams from Wisconsin, including Central from Kenosha County, and five from Illinois will compete throughout the day Saturday at The Prairie School in Wind Point during the 2022 Wisconsin vs. Illinois Border Battle.

Tickets for the event cost $10 for the entire day and will be sold at the door only. The games will also be streamed online at justagamelive.com.

The first game, at 11 a.m., pits Winnebago Lutheran Academy against Northridge Prep (Ill.), followed by host Prairie School, coached by St. Joseph and Carthage graduate Jason Atanasoff, against Prospect (Ill.) at 12:30 p.m.

Two Wisconsin teams will then square off, as Mequon Homestead faces Sheboygan North at 2 p.m. Sheboygan North replaced New Trier (Ill.), which had to drop out of the event due to scheduling conflicts created by the re-scheduling of other games.

The final three games Saturday feature Ashwaubenon against Rock Island (Ill.) at 3:30 p.m., Kimberly against Buffalo Grove (Ill.) at 5 p.m. and Central against Deerfield (Ill.) at 6 p.m.

Central was ranked No. 9 in Division-2 by the state coaches and No. 7 in Division-2 by the Associated Press in the latest state polls, while Deerfield competes in the Central Suburban League, one of the top conferences in suburban Chicago.

Indian Trail grad White earns another honor

Carthage sophomore Joseph White, an Indian Trail graduate, and the Firebirds' distance medley relay team of Chase Upmann, Aidan Lodwig, Michael Barber and Cameron Fischer were named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Men's Track and Field Athletes of the Week on Tuesday.

It was the second honor this season in the field events for White, who took first place in both the shot put and the weight throw at the Aurora (Ill.) Grand Prix on Saturday. His mark of 16.63 meters in the shot put was a personal best by well over a meter, while his mark of 17.94 in the weight throw marks the third straight week that White threw a nationally competitive mark in the event.

In the shot put, White is currently ranked first in the CCIW and fourth in NCAA Division III. In the weight throw, he's currently first in the CCIW and third in NCAA Division III.

Bowling honors

Scott Safransky fired a perfect game as part of a league-high 812 series in the Miller Majors League on Jan. 19 at Surfside Bowl.

In the same league, Riley Smith finished just behind Safransky with an 809 series.

In the Frankie D's/Boathouse Majors League at Surfside on Jan. 25, Sarah Pobloski had a 299 game as part of a 734 series.

